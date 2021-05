Posted on by samivesusu

MAY 20, 2021 BY GILAD ATZMON

In this interview I told Pro-Palestinian activist Trond Ali Linstad about my early life in Israel and the way it shaped my position on Israel, Zionism and Jewishness.

Denote

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Gilad Atzmon, Jewishness, Nazi Zionist |