Sayyed Nasrallah: Attacking Al-Quds Means Regional War, Gaza Victory Strategic

25/05/2021

Zeinab Essa

Beirut-Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Tuesday a speech marking the “the Resistance and liberation Day”.

At the beginning of his speech, His Eminence revealed that he has been sick for the past 2 weeks.

He further congratulated the Lebanese people on May 25th liberation that was made with Allah’s grace and support. “May’s liberation was not a result of the sacrifices of a sole party or faction of the resistance, but the result of the accumulative years of sacrifices by many Lebanese people and resistance factions,” The Resistance Leader stressed.

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “May 2000 victory founded the era of victories, and on that day the resistance granted its victory to the entire Palestine because the goal is there.”

“The results of the 2000 victory were strategic, in a manner that the “Israeli” enemy leaders warned of its repercussion,” he stated, noting that “The May 2000 victory has put the enemy and the friend, as well as the Palestinian Cause and the struggle in front of a different strategic track.”

Regarding Gaza victory, His Eminence announced that “From now on, we started to celebrate two great victories in May, the 25th, of the year 2000, and the 21st in 2021 marking Gaza’s victory.”

“The “Israeli” enemy wanted to isolate the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and it has set Occupied Al-Quds and the holy sites in the circle of great threat,” he said, noting that “In light of all what was happening in Palestine, some Arab countries chose the track of normalization to polish the image of the “Israeli” entity.”

According to the Hezbollah Secretary General, “Gaza surprised the friend and enemy in its decision to implement its threat in responding to “Israeli” practices in Al-Quds.”

“Al-Quds’ becoming in a spot of a dangerous threat has pushed the resistance for a historic, decisive, and new stance,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

On this level, he went on to say, “The historic development in ‘Al-Quds Sword operation’ was that Gaza entered the battle to protect Al-Quds and its people, not to protect Gaza.”

“Gaza’s move was a historic and qualitative one in the history of the struggle with the enemy, and it should be highly appreciate,” His Eminence added, noting that “The people and the resistance of Gaza were ready to defend and make sacrifices to protect Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

His Eminence also mentioned that “The reason behind the recent battle was the foolishness of the ‘Israel’s’ leadership, its arrogance, underestimating the resistance, and miscalculations.”

“‘Al-Quds Sword operation’ reflected something the Zionists should understand. It is to revise their estimations and calculations,” he confirmed, denouncing the fact that “In light of all what was happening in Palestine, some Arab countries chose the track of normalization to polish the image of the ‘Israeli’ entity.”

To the “Israelis” and their leadership, the Resistance Leader sent a sounding message: “You should learn that attacking Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque is different from any other aggression you carry out.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “When the matter is related to Al-Quds and its Muslim and Christian holy sites, it will not remain limited to the resistance in Palestine.”

“Gaza has established a new equation ‘Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds vs. an armed resistance’,” His Eminence revealed, adding that “When the ‘Israeli’ entity recognizes that it is in front of the equation that says ‘Al-Quds vs. a regional war’, then it will know that any step it will take will result in its elimination.”

In addition, he underscored that “The ‘Sword of Al-Quds’ operation dealt a blow to the course of normalization and all those who have normalized the ties, and after this battle, the ‘Deal of the Century’ fell and vanished.

“‘Al-Quds Sword’ reconsidered the Palestinian Cause in the world and imposed it on media outlets,” Hezbollah Secretary General emphasized, noting that “One of the ‘Al-Quds Sword Operation’ results is reviving the culture and spirit of resistance as the sole way to return the occupied land.”

On this aspect, he stressed that “Al-Quds Sword Operation dealt a heavy blow to the track of normalization, the normalizing countries and their media outlet,” adding that “Among the most important results of ‘Al-Quds Sword Operation’ is that it redirected the compass in the region against the real enemy.”

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that another result of ‘Al-Quds Sword Operation” is that exposed the true and ugly face of “Israel”, especially as an apartheid regime.”

“One result of ‘Al-Quds Sword Operation’ was that Gaza Strip has entered the entire Palestinian equation, which is a major development in the battle,” he stated, pointing out that “When the ‘Israeli’ feels insecure in all of Palestine, the least he can do is leave.”

On the military level, His Eminence highlighted that “‘Al-Quds Sword Operation’ revealed the resistance’s different missile capabilities in terms of quality, quantity and range.”

“One of the most important achievements of ‘Al-Quds Sword Op’ was the movement of Palestinians inside 1948 lands, which terrified the ‘Israeli’,” he said, listing another result of Gaza victory: Another failure is that ‘Israel’ has scored at its intelligence level particularly in preventing the rockets and unveiling its launching sites. Among the results is the “Israeli” failure in getting through the real inventory of missiles that have not been launched yet.”

Shedding light on another “Israeli” failure, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “The most important manifestation of ‘Israeli’ defeat in the battle is the failure to wage a ground invasion.”

“When the ‘so-called strongest army’ in the region refrains from engaging in a ground operation, this is a strategic failure,” His Eminence emphasized.

Moving to the Lebanese front, Sayyed Nasrallah repeated that “The resistance in Lebanon is at its best situation. Never a day has passed that the resistance was as strong as it is now in quantity, quality, type and readiness.”

To the “Israelis”, the Resistance leader sent a clear message: “Do not to commit any foolishness and don’t make any wrong calculations regarding Lebanon… The rules of engagement still stand. Do not miscalculate and do not bet on the difficult situations in Lebanon, because this will not matter when the equation is preserving Lebanon’s security and dignity.”

Meanwhile, he announced that Hezbollah has added to its “account with the ‘Israeli’ enemy the blood of martyr Mohammad Tahhan on the way towards Al-Quds.”

Commenting on the internal Lebanese crisis, Sayyed Nasrallah urged PM-designate Saad Hariri to form a government in agreement with President Michel Aoun: “Let the PM-designate hold several meetings with the President until a result is reached. This is the only realistic solution.”

“The governmental crisis is a domestic one,” he said, noting that “There is one of two paths to form the government. Either Aoun and Hariri reach an agreement or House Speaker Berri helps them to do that.”

His Eminence also declared that “Hezbollah is ready to help Speaker Nabih Berri in his efforts.”

Back to the Resistance, its leader assured that “The steadfastness of the resistance axis in different countries was the main supporter of the resistance in Palestine as it was the protector of the victory.”

“Everything happening shows that Al-Quds is closer,” he unveiled, praising the fact that “Yemen’s interaction despite the blockade imposed on it at all levels constitutes a great force for the axis of resistance.”

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Yemeni Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi in reference to his remarks in support of the Palestinian people: You are a besieged nation, do you have bread to share it with the Palestinian people?”

