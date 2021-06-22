20 Palestinians Injured As Zionist Settlers Attack Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

At least 20 Palestinians were injured while defending themselves when Zionist settlers and ‘security’ forces stormed the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east al-Quds on Monday night, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported.

Additionally, four other Palestinians were detained by the occupation forces overnight, KAN News reported.

In the same context, four Palestinian minors, ranging in ages from 12 to 14 years, sustained injuries after being pepper-sprayed in the face by a Zionist settler in the neighborhood, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A Jewish settler pepper-sprayed the girls, causing them burns on their faces.

The settler chased after the four girls after pepper spraying them and then filed a complaint with the Zionist police, who detained two Palestinian youth after the attack and did nothing to the settler.

Dozens of families in Sheikh Jarrah have been facing the imminent risk of forced expulsion from their homes for the benefit of Zionist settlers.

