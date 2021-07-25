Three More Civilians Killed in the Al Hol Concentration Camp in Hasakah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Three civilians were murdered in the infamous Al Hol (Al Hawl) concentration camp in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, the camp holds thousands of Syrians in an open prison in miserable conditions and is run by the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists.

Local sources reporting on this latest crime said that a woman and two men were killed using a gun with a silencer in the camp, the victims were not immediately identified nor the killer, no party declared responsibility for the crime.

Not only the living conditions in this concentration camp are beyond horrific and inhumane, not only thousands of families are held against their will and are kept near the families and individuals of the ISIS terrorist group in the same camp, but the security situation in the camp is also loose and crimes are never investigated properly as if the human lives there has no meaning.

International organizations which are always very loudly critical against the Syrian state for any claim by any individual from the opposition remain completely mute toward the suffering of thousands of families in concentration camps run by terrorists under the direct protection of the US army which itself is illegally deployed in Syria to steal the Syrian oil as their former commander in chief Trump who authorized their mission stated more than once.

The USA rejects calls to allow the Syrian citizens to return to their homes from the concentration camps in Al Hol which is run by the Kurdish SDF separatist terrorist in the northeast of Syria and the Rukban concentration camp which the living conditions in are even worse than Al Hol and it’s located on the joint Syrian – Iraqi – Jordanian borders in the depth of the desert and is run by an ISIS affiliate terrorist group under the protection of the US troops in At Tanf area.

The repeated crimes against the Syrian people averaging around 10 each month, the spread of diseases due to the lack of clean running water and proper hygiene, the locking up of people against their will in open prisons with hundreds of children among them, and the blackmailing of the Syrian state in exchange for the freedom of these people are all features of the ‘America is Back’ slogan raised by the demented long-serving Biden and his junta.

