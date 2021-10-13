Marib Liberation ‘A Milestone’ In Battle to Expel Occupiers, Free Oil Wealth - Ansarullah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 12, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

A senior member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement said the liberation of the strategic central province of Marib will mark an important “milestone” in the battle to expel the occupiers and retake the country’s energy resources seized by the Saudi-led military coalition and its allied militants.

“The liberation of Marib will have significant impacts on [efforts to] expel occupation forces and return oil wealth” to the country, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti told Beirut-based al-Mayadeen television news network on Tuesday night.

Al-Bukhaiti said the Saudi-led coalition of aggressors runs a key command center in Marib, which is tasked with directing the operations against the Yemeni armed forces and “that is why the liberation of the rest of Marib constitutes a major objective for Yemen and will mark a milestone and the start of a new phase” in the Yemeni army’s liberation struggles.

He added that Yemeni army troops and fighters from Popular Committees will soon mount a major operation against Saudi-led coalition forces and their mercenaries.

Al-Bukhaiti said the Saudi-led coalition’s air power will not last long, and the Yemeni armed forces continue to strengthen their military capabilities.

“We tell those involved in the fighting with the coalition that we do not want to target them,” said al-Bukhaiti, apparently addressing the militants serving the Saudi-led coalition on the battle ground. Besides foreign mercenaries, many Yemeni militants loyal to the former Riyadh-friendly government Sanaa have been serving the Saudi-led campaign.

The balance of power is tilting in favor of Yemen and the country will enter a new phase once enemy forces are defeated, he said.

“The Sanaa initiative is still on the table” Bukhaiti said, calling on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to “quickly seize the opportunity and embrace peace.”

“Yemen’s goals are defensive at present, but the objectives of the battles may change as time passes,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yehya Saree, said in a press conference that Yemeni armed forces had made significant territorial gains in Marib Province, seizing control over large swaths of territory from Saudi-backed mercenaries.

Saree said the latest military operation dubbed Fajr al-Intisaar [Dawn of Victory], which came in the wake of a series of attacks by Saudi-backed aggressors in recent days, was launched after the success of the previous operation dubbed al-Bass al-Shadid to liberate Marib strategic province from the grip of Saudi-sponsored Takfiris.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases.

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees, however, have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

October 12, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces and allied popular committees have made significant territorial gains in the strategic Marib province, seizing control over large swaths of territory from the Saudi-backed mercenaries.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman, Brigadier General Yehya Saree revealed details of the military operation dubbed ‘Fajr Al-Intisaar’ [Dawn of Victory], which came in the wake of a series of attacks by Saudi-backed aggressors in recent days.

The official said the latest military operation was launched after the success of the previous operation to liberate the strategic province from the Saudi-backed mercenaries.

“With the participation of various military units, the Mujahideen began to carry out the plan that necessitated the attack on the enemy from several sides, before the main sides branched out into several other sub-sides,” Saree posted on his Twitter later.

“Every mercenary, agent, traitor can save his life and leave his position as our forces advance, our forces will allow him to escape and leave even if he is carrying his personal weapon,” he added.

Saree also noted that the Yemeni army in the latest offensive had liberated an area spanning 600 sq km from the enemy forces, and that it was inching closer to the provincial capital, 75 miles east of the capital Sanaa.

The forces loyal to Yemen’s national salvation government in the early hours of Tuesday made inroads into several areas in the city of al-Juba, while continuing advances toward the cities of al-Jadid, al-Rawda and other adjoining areas in the oil-rich Marib province.

The fresh offensive launched by the Yemeni government forces inflicted heavy casualties and collateral damage on the Saudi-backed camp, which includes the al-Qaeda fighters, reports said.

In al-Abdiyah, Yemeni government forces took control of the areas of Kharafan and al-Hijla, while pushing back the demoralized enemy forces after killing their top-rung leaders.

In a humanitarian gesture, the government forces also announced that the wounded mercenaries besieged in al-Abdiyah would be allowed to leave the area to receive medical treatment in Sanaa.

“Any mercenary who leaves the battlefield will be given a chance to survive,” Saree told reporters, stressing that strict instructions were given to government forces not to kill the wounded.

The spokesman also noted that the operations to fully liberate areas currently under enemy control in the central Yemeni province will continue, hailing the resilience shown by people in the face of draconian sanctions and a crippling blockade.

“Freedom is possible only by rejecting foreign occupying forces and cleansing our land from the filth of the aggressors and their allies,” Saree remarked, adding that the Saudi-led coalition forces had carried out 948 airstrikes, targeting civilian homes and roads, during the latest operation.

The “most notable” result of the operation, Saree stressed, was the liberation of the geographical area in the previous operation dubbed “Al Bass Al Shadeed,” looking down upon Marib city, and shooting down 6 US-made spy fighter planes and 11 spy planes.

He said the shooting down of enemy planes “created fear in the ranks of aggressors”, preventing more strikes.

Giving further details about the operation, the military spokesman said the missile unit had carried out 68 offensives, targeting enemy bases, barracks and headquarters, out of which 49 offensives were carried out in the occupied territories of Yemen and 19 deep inside the Saudi territory.

The offensive from the Yemeni government forces came after relentless attacks in recent days by the Saudi-backed aggressors in the province, which damaged residential properties and farms and rendered hundreds of people homeless.

Ever since some regions in the strategic province of Marib, which sits at a crossroads between the southern and northern regions, were liberated by the Yemeni forces recently, Saudi Arabia and its allies have significantly stepped up their military aggression.

