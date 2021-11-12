Palestinians Attacked, Spyware NSO, Sebastia Invaded, Palestinians Arrested, Store Destroyed, Palestinians Injured, Al-Aqsa Mosque

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

November 12, 2021

By KhamakarPress News –

Israeli settlers brutally attack, beat Palestinians in Hebron, shoot sharp bullets

Extremist Israeli settlers attacked and fired live ammunition at Palestinians Wednesday evening in the village of Khallet al-Dabe’h, in the Masafer Yatta community, south of Hebron, injuring at least five.

According to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, a group of extremist Israeli settlers brutally attacked Palestinians last night with live ammunition and stones in the village of Khallet al-Dabe’h, injuring more than five; two by sharp bullets and the others were bruised from the violent beatings and stone throwing.

The settlers also smashed the windows of several Palestinian vehicles.

Israeli settlers injure five Palestinians near Hebron

Israeli settlers injured five Palestinians Wednesday evening in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Rateb Jabour, the coordinator of the National and Popular Committees, stated that a group of settlers threw stones and live ammunition at many Palestinians in the area of Khallet al-Dabe’h in Masafer Yatta before attacking them.

Four Palestinians injured in settler attack south of Hebron

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians with live fire on Wednesday evening in the village of Khallet al-Dabe’h, south of Hebron, injuring four, according to local and human rights sources.

The coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Popular Committees, Rateb Jabour, said Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians gathered in response to the construction of an Israeli colonial settlement at Khallet al-Dabe’h, one of Masafer Yatta. hamlets, leaving four injured.

Palestine Says Israeli Spyware NSO Found on Phones of Three Senior Officials

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it found Pegasus spyware, developed by Israeli spyware company NSO Group, on the phones of three senior officials.

By accusing Israel of using military-grade Pegasus software to eavesdrop on them, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry announcement marks the first time Palestinian officials have accused NSO of spying on them, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

The statement also came less than two hours after the resignation of NSO chief executive Itzik Benbenisti, who had only been employed for two weeks.

PA sues Israel for ‘crimes’ of hacking Palestinians’ phones

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said yesterday it plans to prosecute the Israeli occupation for its “crime” of hacking into Palestinian workers’ phones.

In a statement, the PA’s State Department said the phones of some of its employees had been hacked by Israeli spyware Pegasus.

This came after an investigation conducted by rights groups Front Line Defenders, Citizen Lab and Amnesty International found that six Palestinians had their phones hacked by Israeli software.

According to the findings, three of the Palestinians worked for an NGO and three for the State Department.

Israeli Occupation Officers Invade Sebastia Archaeological Site, Conduct Provocative Tour

Officers of the Israeli occupation forces raided the Sebastia archaeological site in Nablus on Thursday morning, conducting a provocative tour for unknown reasons.

Local sources said Israeli officers raided the Sebastia archaeological site earlier today and, for unknown reasons, embarked on a provocative tour.

Ten Palestinians detained from the West Bank and Israel

Israeli soldiers detained eight Palestinian civilians from the occupied West Bank and two from within the 1948 occupied territories called Israel before dawn Thursday, local sources said.

Security sources told the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) that Israeli forces stormed and searched a young man’s home in the town of Meithalun, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank, before arresting him.

Israel razes auto parts store south of Hebron

According to local sources, Israeli occupation authorities today razed a Palestinian auto parts store in the al-Harayeq area, south of Hebron.

Ahmad Salahab, a resident of the area, said Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer into the area, where the heavy machinery knocked down his 600-square-meter auto parts store, ostensibly because it is close to the nearby advancing colonial settlement of Beit Hagai.

Settlers’ organization begins building metal structure overlooking Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli-Jewish settler group Elad started building a metal structure overlooking the Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

Local sources said the new structure is very close to the southern wall of the Old City in an area occupied by Elad 15 years ago and referred to by settler organizations as the City of David.

The structure, the sources said, is adjacent to land owned by the Palestinian Somreen family, located in the Silwan neighborhood of Wadi Al-Hilwa.

Elad, Al-Resalah said, was founded in 1986 and has been used as the non-governmental face of the settlement projects of the Israeli occupation.

(Sources: Days of Palestine, Quds News Network, IMEMC, MEMO)

Henny A.J. Kreeft

Independent Citizen Journalism

© Khamakar News Agency / 11.11.2021

Palestine | Aqsa, Home demolition, Israeli Aggression, NSO, Settlers Attacks