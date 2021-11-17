Urgent Appeal to Protect the Lives of Palestinian Administrative Detainees on Hunger-Strike in Israeli Prisons

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 16, 2021

By KhamakarPress News –

Human rights NGOs, Qadiri attacked, Sheep farm dismantling, Settlement terror, Palestinian kidnapped, Palestinians injured, Olive trees set on fire

Israel’s Terrorism Against Human Rights NGOs

Since its founding in 1948, the “State of Israel” has promoted an intense campaign to erase Palestinian history, culture and resistance on all its fronts. Human rights organizations such as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS) and activists around the world are the constant targets of this attack.

Recently, “Israel” attacked the Palestinian human rights movement head-on, designating six non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as “terrorist groups” with the aim of silencing, restricting and interrupting the work they are doing. If human rights NGOs are “terrorists”, how should we identify the “State of Israel” guilty of violations of humanitarian law, war crimes, crimes against humanity and apartheid?

Watchdog: Nachshon repression unit attacked Qadiri

The Committee of Detainees’ and Former Detainees’ Affairs said members of Nachshon’s repression unit attacked Ya’qoub Qadiri, one of six Gilboa escapees, after his latest court hearing. His lawyer said more than 20 guards attacked him, threw him to the ground and stepped on his handcuffs, causing injuries to his right hand.

The commission added that the Israel Prison Service (IPS) refused to send Qadiri to the prison clinic.

It added that the IPS also continues to hold Qadiri in solitary confinement in Rimonim Prison with Israeli dangerous criminal prisoners. His cell is not fit to live and is guarded around the clock.

‘Israel’ dismantles, confiscates Palestinian barn under construction in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces dismantled and seized an under-construction sheep barn in Palestine at Masafer Yatta in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank earlier on Monday.

Local sources said earlier today that Israeli forces have escorted bulldozers into the area and have begun dismantling an under-construction barn owned by Palestinians before it is seized.

Soldiers dismantle a barn, kidnap a Palestinian, near Hebron

Israeli soldiers on Monday raided two communities near the town of Yatta, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, dismantled and confiscated a barn and kidnapped a Palestinian.

Fuad al-Amour, the coordinator of the Protection And Steadfastness Committee in Masafer Yatta and the southern hills of Hebron, said several Israeli military vehicles invaded the village of Erfa’eyya, dismantled a barn and seized it.

B’Tselem: ‘Israel’ uses settler terror as a tool to steal Palestinian land

Israeli authorities are using settler terrorist attacks as “an important informal tool” to take over Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s B’Tselem said.

In a report released Sunday, the major Israeli human rights group said the occupying state uses two main methods to steal Palestinian land in the West Bank: official annexation through its legal system and unofficial acts of intimidation and violence by the settlers. to drive native Palestinians from their homes.

“The state fully supports and assists these acts of violence, and its agents sometimes participate directly in them,” the report said.

B’Tselem: Israel is embezzling West Bank land due to settler violence

The Israeli occupation government has used settler violence as “an important informal tool” to take over Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, B’Tselem, a leading Israeli human rights group, has found.

In a report released on Sunday, B’Tselem said Israel is using two complementary ways to confiscate Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank: official annexation through its judicial system and unofficial acts of intimidation and violence by the settler population.

Israeli settlers injure three Palestinians near Nablus

Israeli settlers on Monday attacked many Palestinian farmers near the village of Burqa, north of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, injuring three.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who oversees Israel’s illegal colonialist activities in the north of the West Bank, said settlers attacked Palestinian farmers on their land near the Jenin-Nablus main road, throwing rocks at them.

Daghlas added that a Palestinian identified as Nasser Hijja suffered a facial injury after a settler threw a stone at him.

Sources: Extremist settlers attack and injure Palestinians in Nablus

Israeli settlers on Monday attacked Palestinian farmers near the village of Burqa north of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, injuring at least three people, according to local sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, said in a press statement that Israeli settlers stoned Palestinian farmers while on their land in the village of Burqa, injuring at least three people.

One of the farmers was attacked in the face with a stone, another was injured after being hit on the head, while the third farmer was bruised.

At least 50 olive trees burned by Israeli settlers in Hebron

Israeli settlers on Monday set fire to more than 50 Palestinian olive trees in the town of Ash-Shuyukh northeast of Hebron, in the occupied southern West Bank, according to local sources activist Ahmad al-Halayqa.

The activist reported in a press statement that settlers set fire to at least 50 mature olive trees and set up two mobile homes on Palestinian-owned land next to the illegal Israeli settlement of Asfar, in an apparent prelude to taking the land for the benefit of settlement expansion.

(Sources: Days of Palestine, Quds News Network, IMEMC, The Gaza Post)

Henny A.J. Kreeft

Independent Citizen Journalism

© Khamakar News Agency / 15.11.2021

