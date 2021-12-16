Israel Bombs Southern Region in Syria Killing a Syrian Soldier

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI

Syrian air defense shoot down incoming Israeli missile – file photo – الدفاع الجوي السوري يعترض صاروخ اسرائيلي

Israel bombed a number of posts of the Syrian army in the southern region with missiles fired from over the occupied Syrian Golan, the blatant aggression which killed a Syrian soldier is meant to prevent the withdrawal of the US troops by dragging them into a regional war.

A military spokesperson in a statement to the Syrian news agency Sana said:

‘About 12:50 am today, 16 December, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the southern region.’

Adding: ‘Our air defenses confronted the aggression’s missiles shooting down most of them.’ The military spokesperson concluded: ‘the Israeli aggression led to the death of a soldier and some material losses.’

The military spokesperson did not specify which areas were targeted, the ‘southern region’ refers to the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra, and Sweida, in addition to the southern parts of Damascus countryside which encircles the Syrian capital Damascus.

It has been agreed upon by analysts to call these Israeli attacks ‘battles between the wars’ where they do not lead to major escalations, in the thinking of the Israeli leaders, especially since Syria is engaged in an eleven years ongoing vicious war against terror in most of the northern Syrian provinces, a terror that is sponsored by the western superpowers, the super-rich countries, with tens of thousands of suicide bombers, only one of who would put a city of Boston on full alert for two days like what happened during the Boston Marathon’s cooking pot explosion.

In addition to combating the anti-Islamic suicide Wahhabi and Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in addition to the Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists, and indirectly their sponsors who also wage economic warfare on the country, the Syrian armed forces, Syrian Resistance, and the Syrian people are engaged in direct confrontations with NATO forces, the Biden oil thieves, the Turkish factories thieves, in the north, and the Biden forces directing the remnants of ISIS and its affiliated ‘Maghawir Thawra’ terrorists from their illegal base in Al Tanf in the depth of the Syrian desert at the joint borders with Iraq and Jordan.

It is also no secret that the Israeli lobbyists in the western hemisphere and in Russia control most of the media including the major social media platforms, which also turn its audience into ignorant Sheeple, therefore, a wide range of anger or at least concern of these attacks will not be seen, however, we will see the hysterical cries of these same media outlets when Syria retaliates, just wait and observe.

Last week’s Israeli bombing of the containers yard in Latakia Port, Syria’s largest seaport, was an escalation crossing all lines by the US/ UK/ France/ Germany/ Russian protectorate Israel; killing a Syrian soldier in this bombing is a push further to provoke the Syrian armed forces to respond, will the inevitable response come before Biden concludes the withdrawal of his forces by year-end before they get barbecued and sent back in body bags as the mighty Axis of Resistance in Iraq and Syria backed by Iran, vowed to, or a surgical response will be necessary to put an end of these violations of international law by Israel will be carried sacrificing Biden forces either way? The coming two weeks will tell.

