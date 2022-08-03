Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 3, 2022

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian (R) in a meeting with Islamic Jihad S,G, Ziad Nakhale in Tehran (Wednesday, August 3, 2022).

Source: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed on Wednesday Tehran’s commitment to stand by the Palestinian cause and Palestinian people against the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

In a meeting with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movement Ziad Nakhale in Tehran, Amir Aabdollahian called for unity and cohesion between Islamic countries in the face of the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against Palestinians.

Referring to the failures of ‘Israel’ and the US against the Palestinian resistance, the top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the enemies would be further undermined through increased harmony and unity among Islamic countries.

For his part, Nakhale hailed Iran’s support for the Palestinian people’s resistance and lauded the country’s constructive role in regional developments and its active diplomacy toward other countries.

Iran’s achievements, in fact, belong to the entire Muslim community, he said, as quoted by Press TV.

Nakhale also regretted certain efforts in the region to exert pressure on the Islamic Republic and downplay the real threat posed by the Israeli regime to the Muslim community, Palestinians in particular.

The Islamic Jihad leader, however, said the endeavors and stances of the Islamic Republic in confronting the world’s hegemonic powers and supporting the oppressed nations against the occupiers and foreign powers “herald blessings and strength for the resistant nation of Palestine and weakness for the enemies of the Muslim world.”

