Arrests in the West Bank have become complicated: Israeli Media

30 Aug 2022

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli media indicates that the Palestinian factions play an important role in Nablus, and the center of the confrontations that was in Jenin in recent months has now moved to Nablus.

Palestinians hurl rocks at Israeli occupation vehicles during an Israeli raid in the West Bank village of Rujib, Palestine Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Any “arrest operation of a wanted Palestinian that turns into a violent clash with precision fire will force the Israeli forces to use rockets against homes,” Israeli media reported Tuesday.

Arab affairs commentator Noam Benat told the Israeli Channel 13, “This event has turned into a normal scene,” adding that the security establishment is aware that “the process of arresting armed men which includes a clash and gunfire exchange has turned into a routine matter, and any arrest operation against wanted individuals will end with the same scenes we saw of the bombing of a house in Nablus in which wanted Palestinian men were barricaded.”

The Israeli commentator added, “In my opinion, these pictures are dramatic, not because it is about dangerous gunmen, but because of the escalating courage in the neighborhood accompanied with accurate fire and snipers.”

He pointed out that “when you see a soldier firing a rocket-propelled grenade from his shoulder at a house, destroying it from the inside and setting it on fire, and you see how they film it from the outside, you cannot refrain from asking, what if the person filming was holding a sniper rifle?”

He added that “The northern West Bank is an arena of defiance.”

Glorifying Palestinians for confronting Israeli forces in Nablus is dangerous

Israeli media pointed out that the arrests in the West Bank, which until recently have been simple, “have become very complicated,” adding that “the large media coverage that accompanies them makes the matter difficult for ‘Israel’.”

Palestinian affairs correspondents on Channel 12, Ohad Hammo, said, “Hamas and Islamic Jihad are giving an important role to Nablus. The center of the confrontations, which was in Jenin in recent months, has moved to Nablus, and we have been seeing this in recent weeks.”

The Israeli commentator pointed out that “what distinguishes the recent nights is that the arrests which have been until recently, simple, have become very complicated. Palestinian forces prefer now to fight and shoot.”

He continued, “The narrative of the Palestinian side is also an important factor. We often hear that the young men in Nablus, for example, fought until the last bullet and until their ammunition ran out.”

The Israeli commentator considered that what was mentioned was “a double danger, once at the tactical level, and a process like this could get complicated, and once again at the strategic level that could somewhat indicate the things are going in a bad direction in the West Bank.”

The Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth website noted that according to the Shin Bet [Israeli security agency] data, shootings have increased to 15 in July while they were 11 in June.

On Tuesday, 5 settlers were wounded by Palestinian resistance bullets at the entrance of Qaber Youssef (Joseph’s Tomb) in Nablus. Israeli media reported that the five settlers were shot when they got out of the car, adding that the Palestinians burned their vehicle.

