We are all Palestinian': Fans Show Solidarity with Palestine ahead of World Cup in Qatar (VIDEOS)

November 21, 2022

November 20, 2022

Fans show solidarity with Palestine ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo: via WAFA)

Hundreds of football fans converged on Qatar’s Lusail City on Saturday waving Palestinian flags ahead of the start of the World Cup, The New Arab reported.

The event was organized by the Qatar Youth Against Normalization group, bringing together locals and fans who had traveled to the Gulf state for the games.

Videos posted to social media showed a carnival atmosphere in Lusail City, with fans waving Palestinian flags, wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh, and doing the dabke dance to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“The people of Algeria love Palestine, victory [for the Palestinians] God willing,” said one Algerian fan.

Additionally, videos of the fans singing and dancing together were shared on social media under the hashtag #raisepalestineflag.

“We love Palestine, long live Palestine!” said one Tunisian fan.

“Free Palestina, Vamos Palestina!” said an Argentinian fan, who had joined the scores of other football fans in Lusail.

The event came hours after Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Lulwah Al-Khater expressed solidarity with the Palestinians at a press conference on the eve of the tournament.
“We expect to celebrate [the World Cup] with thousands of our brothers and sisters from Palestine and we affirm here that their cause and our just cause in Palestine will always remain present in our conscience,” she said.
The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off in Doha on Sunday evening and is the first time an Arab country has hosted football’s top international tournament.
(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

‘Palestinians in Gaza Enjoy First Match of the World Cup (PHOTOS)

Palestinians in Gaza enjoyed the first match of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Gaza enjoyed the first match of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador, which ended in Ecuador’s 2-0 victory.

The Palestinian fans raised flags of Morocco, Qatar, Tunisia, and other Arab teams participating in the World Cup, along with Palestinian flags.

This is the first time the World Cup has been held in an Arab country.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians, Qatar

«

