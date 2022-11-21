We are all Palestinian’: Fans Show Solidarity with Palestine ahead of World Cup in Qatar (VIDEOS)

Hundreds of football fans converged on Qatar’s Lusail City on Saturday waving Palestinian flags ahead of the start of the World Cup, The New Arab reported.
The event was organized by the Qatar Youth Against Normalization group, bringing together locals and fans who had traveled to the Gulf state for the games.
Videos posted to social media showed a carnival atmosphere in Lusail City, with fans waving Palestinian flags, wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh, and doing the dabke dance to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.
“The people of Algeria love Palestine, victory [for the Palestinians] God willing,” said one Algerian fan.
Additionally, videos of the fans singing and dancing together were shared on social media under the hashtag #raisepalestineflag.
“We love Palestine, long live Palestine!” said one Tunisian fan.
“Free Palestina, Vamos Palestina!” said an Argentinian fan, who had joined the scores of other football fans in Lusail.
‘Palestinians in Gaza Enjoy First Match of the World Cup (PHOTOS)
Palestinians in Gaza enjoyed the first match of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador, which ended in Ecuador’s 2-0 victory.
The Palestinian fans raised flags of Morocco, Qatar, Tunisia, and other Arab teams participating in the World Cup, along with Palestinian flags.
This is the first time the World Cup has been held in an Arab country.
(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
