MP Raad: Hezbollah Rejects Electing a President with a Bloody History

April 29, 2023

Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc Hajj Mohammad Raad

Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc Hajj Mohammad Raad stressed that holding the presidential elections requires a national agreement, adding that every party has the right to support the candidate it finds adequate.

Hezbollah announced its candidate and invited the other parties to discuss the matter, according to MP Raad who added that some blocs are attempting to impose their candidate without any agreement.

MP Raad affirmed that Hezbollah rejects electing a president with a bloody history during which he used to destroy whatever he likes to destroy.

MP Raad also highlighted the role of the Resistance in defending Lebanon and its natural resources as changing the regional equations.

MP Raad underlined the Israeli tendency to avoid any military confrontation with Hezbollah, adding that the Zionists know that the Resistance will respond forcefully to any aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

