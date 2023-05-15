Gaza Emerges Victorious as Israeli Enemy Yields to Resistance Terms: Video

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 14, 2023

The Egyptian intelligence, which mediated the truce talks, announced late Saturday that the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli enemy agreed to commit to a ceasefire, starting from 10 p.m.

According to a copy obtained by Al-Manar, the Israeli side accepted the terms and conditions of the Palestinian resistance related to halting the assassinations against the factions commanders and the attacks on the civilians as well as their properties.

Egypt will follow up the implementation of the ceasefire terms, the copy added.

خاص | موقع المنار يحصل على بنود اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار في الاراضي المحتلة برعاية مصرية#غزه_تقاوم #غزة__ثأر_الأحرار pic.twitter.com/EKEG9OFRwg — قناة المنار (@TVManar1) May 13, 2023

Al-Manar reporter indicated that a cautious calm prevailed in Gaza after ceasefire had taken into effect since 10 p.m., noting that Palestinian resistance fired missiles even after the truce took into effect.

Gaza locals took into streets to celebrate the victory which consecrated the deterrence formulas against the Israeli enemy.

Following the ceasefire agreement, the Joint Chamber of the Palestinian Resistance factions issued a statement, announcing the end of the “Revenge of the Free” Operation:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful “Surely Allah loves those who fight in His cause in ˹solid˺ ranks as if they were one concrete structure.” {61:4}

Operation “Revenge of the Free” is a new page of glory, fought by the resistance, united like a concrete structure.

We address our great Jihadi people, wherever they are…

A round of fighting, resistance, and steadfastness has ended, but our resistance has begun again, more powerful and vigorous.

The joint chamber has terminated the Battle of the “Revenge of the Free”, but the banners have not and will not shatter, and the determination to fight has not and will never recede.

The Israeli enemy incorrectly estimated when they assumed they had sufficient time and that the chance to eliminate a few prominent resistance commanders was opportune.

They also aimed to wrap up the round as soon as possible and in the way they desired, believing that by doing so, they would have achieved something and emerged with an aura of victory.

However, they were taken aback by the resistance’s wisdom and tenacity as well as its inventiveness in managing the war, which perplexed the enemy’s calculations and forced them into the attrition equation.

This battle has also distracted the Israeli security system, exhausted their frail internal front, and put them in a state of expectation and anxiety.

Thus, the resistance had the upper hand in the power and deterrence equation by pelting the enemy with countless rockets and artillery rounds, murdering, injuring, tearing them apart, and demolishing their structures.

Following the valiant and honorable “Revenge of the Free” battle and in light of these remarkable sacrifices, the joint chamber affirms the following: First, we pay tribute to the martyrs of this blessed battle who were assassinated by Zionism’s treacherous hand, including resistance leaders, heroes of the Al-Quds Brigades, resistance fighters, and mujahideen from the Joint Chamber branches, as well as all our people who were martyred in this battle and whose blood symbolizes pride and victory. Second, we would want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our people in Gaza, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us during the battle, supporting and encouraging us to continue.

We would also like to thank the families of the martyred, the injured, and the owners of the demolished residences, who showed obstinacy and resistance against the Israeli enemy’s crimes. Third, the resistance entered the battle and emerged as a concrete structure, and a new epic of fortitude, sacrifice, and heroism was penned. In addition, we warn the cowardly enemy not to return to the policy of assassination; we still have our swords and our fingers on the trigger. If you return, we will return. Fourth, the resistance has foiled the deceitful enemy’s scheme and vile crime through its steadfastness, unity, and honorable combat.

The resistance also proved that it is most capable of confronting the enemy. It demonstrated that the Zionist assassinations were and would continue to be a curse on the entity until, God willing, it is eradicated from our country. Fifth, this battle is a new chapter in the history of our people, its martyrs, and its resistance. Indeed, the resistance is always eager to meet its people’s aspirations.

The resistance will always be ready in every area of the land and on all fronts of combat, like a sword and a shield for the nation, the people, and the holy sites.

Joint Operations Chamber of the Palestinian Resistance Factions

The Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Ziad Nakhalah announced the victory, stressing that the Movement led the resistance factions in face of the Zionist aggression on Gaza.

Nakhalah hailed the martyrs claimed by the Israeli aggression, praising the role of the media outlets which covered up the Zionist war on the Strip.

The Palestinian resistance had remained firing missiles at Tel Aviv and the various Israeli settlements and cities till last minutes of the confrontation.

Israeli occupation carried out a wide-scale aggression on Gaza early on Tuesday, killing 13 Palestinians including three senior Islamic Jihad commanders.

Al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, pronounced the martyrdom of commanders Khalil Al-Bahitini, Tareq Ezzeddine and Jihad Ghannam along with members of their families in several strikes that targeted a number of sites in Gaza City, Rafah and Khan Yunis.

A merciless Zionist drone attack on two apartments in Khan Younis claimed on Thursday the lives of three civilians and led to the martyrdom of the esteemed fighter commander Ali Hassan Ghali, known as “Abu Muhammad”.

Ali Hasan Ghali, Islamic Jihad rocket commander who was assassinated by Israeli occupation (Thursday, May 11, 2023).

Islamic Jihad mourned late Thursday martyr commander Ahmad Abu Dakka who was assassinated by the Israeli enemy late Thursday in Khan Younis.

Martyr Ahmad Abu Dakka

Iyad Al-Hasani (Abu Anas), senior Islamic Jihad commander who was assassinated by Israeli occupation (May 12, 2023).

Rockets are launched from the southern Gaza Strip towards occupied territories on May 12, 2023 (SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Source: Al-Manar English Website

