Jenin Brigades releases footage of the bombing of Israeli bulldozer

8 Jul 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

scene from the footage released by Jenin Brigade on Telegram showing the bombing of an Israeli bulldozer (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English

The footage released by the Jenin Brigades depicts the detonation of a Tariq 1 bomb near an IOF bulldozer during the IOF raid last Monday.

The Jenin Brigade shared these scenes on their Telegram account, under the authorized publication category. The footage showcases the engineering unit successfully detonating an explosive device known as Tariq 1 within the military bulldozer during the battle of Jenin.

This evening, the Jenin Brigades released footage depicting the moment when an Israeli occupation military bulldozer was detonated during its incursion into the Jenin camp last Monday.

Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade celebrated on the victory of the Palestinian Resistance over the invading Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday.

“The Palestinian Resistance, chiefly Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigades, wrote in the battle of the Fury of Jenin the most magnificent epics of heroism and sacrifice,” the armed wing said. It cost the enemy heavy losses in this round of confrontations which will go down in the history of the struggle of the Palestinian people, it added.

The group thanked the steadfast Palestinian people residing in the Jenin camp, its countryside, and the cities that embraced its people. The Jenin Brigade also saluted the families of those martyred, injured, and detained during the battle for the great sacrifices they made.

On his part, Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh said, “All options to support Jenin and its people were on the table,” adding that the heroic operation in “Tel Aviv” and other acts of Resistance which took place all over Palestine came in support for Jenin and its people.

He also added that Hamas sent clear messages to the occupation through third parties to inform it that the Resistance was aware of the situation in Jenin pushing it to stop its aggression on the camp.

Echoing Haniyeh’s remarks, the Al-Qassam Brigades congratulated the residents of the camp as well as its fighters, the fighters of Al-Quds Brigades, and those of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, for their steadfastness during the battle.

Read more: Jenin Fury carving new rules of engagement, deterrence in WB: Analysis

