Anti-Resistance Politicians, Media Fail Again: Sedition Buried with Kahaleh Murderer Fadi Bejjani

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 12, 2023

The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri indicated that Lebanon escaped a major hardship in light of the repercussions of the militia attack on the Resistance shipment in Kahaleh area.

Meanwhile, Al-Joumhouriya newspaper quoted well-informed sources as saying that some political parties’ provocative rhetoric and irritable competition to achieve electoral gains could have pushed the country into the abyss of a destructive sedition.

In Kahaleh town, the funeral of the murderer Fadi Bejjani was held on Friday. During the funeral, a large number of militiamen opened fire in a way that turns the scene into a battlefield.

On the other hand, the political and media provocations investing Kahaleh incident continued in order to utilize the repercussions of the incident for electoral purposes.

Ministers, deputies, and journalists jotted into the TV screens to display their ugly faces stirring the sectarian sedition in the country,

The Lebanese Forces, Kataeb, FPM parties were mainly involved in the instigation against the Resistance, misrepresenting the facts about the militia attack on Hezbollah shipment.

In details, the incident could have passed peacefully had not some media outlets provoked the Kahaleh locals (practically militiamen) to gather near the overturned truck. Specifically, Mtv was the source of the call on the militias to move and attack the shipment.

خاص mtv: وقوع شاحنة عند كوع الكحالة والمعلومات تتحدّث عن أنها تابعة لحزب الله وفرض طوق أمني في المكان — MTV Lebanon News (@MTVLebanonNews) August 9, 2023

As a result of this provocation, the militiamen in Kahaleh gathered near the truck and started throwing stones and shooting at the guards.

IntelSky X account highlighted the professionalism showed by Hezbollah fighters during the incident.

“Amidst chaos and uncertainty, Hezbollah fighters showcase unparalleled street combat tactics, reminiscent of elite military training.”

Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed during his Friday sermon that nothing will affect the military readiness of the Resistance in face of any Zionist aggression on Lebanon.

Sheikh Daamosuh stressed that, as the Resistance emerged victorious from 2006 War despite sacrifices, it will pursue its national duty of defending Lebanon in spite of any hostile incident.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Disarming Hezbollah, FPM, Israeli Aggression, Kahaleh terrorists, LF, LF-Christian Daesh, Phalange party |