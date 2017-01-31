Hasbara is Desperate to stop David Icke (video)

Posted on by samivesusu

January 30, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

But with Goldman Sachs and Soros destroying one country after another, they do not stand a chance. By now we are all Palestinians. David Icke knows it and he is not alone!!!

The following pathetic video was produced by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, an Israeli Hasbara unit operating in Britain. This video won’t hurt David Icke. Instead, it proves once again that Jewish power is the ability to silence discussion on Jewish power. This power is proving less effective by the day.

