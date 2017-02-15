More sense from Assad in 3 minutes than from the West in 6 years

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recently told Belgian media that their country and the EU merely obey ‘the American master’ when it comes to Syria and political decision-making in general.
Assad answered a range of other questions, the transcript for which can be found in the link below.
Source: Syrian Arab News Agency
Date: 7 February, 2017
Transcript for full interview can be found on our official website here:
