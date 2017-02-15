More sense from Assad in 3 minutes than from the West in 6 years

Posted on February 15, 2017 by michaellee2009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZEG8lPYFZk
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recently told Belgian media that their country and the EU merely obey ‘the American master’ when it comes to Syria and political decision-making in general.

Assad answered a range of other questions, the transcript for which can be found in the link below.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

Date: 7 February, 2017

Transcript for full interview can be found on our official website here:

http://middleeastobserver.net/video-a…

