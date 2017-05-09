THE FRENCH ELECTION SIDESHOW: BOTH MACRON AND LE PEN ARE SUBSERVIENT TO WORLD ZIONISM

Posted on by martyrashrakat

by Jonathan Azaziah

Let me go ahead and say this right off the rip before going even a millimeter further: Emmanuel Macron is scum. And not just run-of-the-mill, everyday, basic scum that you find across the political spectrum of a colonialist shitbucket like France either. He’s super-scum. Globalist. Member of the notorious Bilderberg Group. Supporter of even more criminal interventionism in Syria. EU stooge. Kisser of Merkel’s feet. Advocate of neoliberalism to the tenth power. And the kicker – an open agent of the Rothschild Octopus who has actually been groomed for power by the parasitic, globe-holding, Jewish supremacist clan of capitalist carnage from his early days as a banker. Based on these truths, it can at least be rationalized why many in the Resistance Camp would cautiously embrace Macron’s opponent Marine Le Pen, who on the mere surface, is anti-NATO, anti-EU, anti-globalist, anti-Wahhabi, pro-Russia and has stated that Syrian President Dr. Bashar al-Assad “must stay” as a counterweight to ISIS. But Le Pen’s words, which, as campaign rhetoric, are tantamount to nothing more than hot air, should not be trusted. Because digging deeper, far beneath the aforementioned surface, one finds that the same Jewish-Zionist powers who are backing Macron are in fact backing Le Pen too. It’s the Hegelian dialectic, the same, tired, false right-left paradigm, repackaged to the “Goyim” with a globalist vs. anti-globalist flavor.

Perhaps what Marine Le Pen possesses even more than her bombast is her ambition. She’s had her sights on leading France for well over a decade and she knew that to even be in the running, she’d have to kneel before the real rulers of the French state: World Zionism. She was a devoted member of the Delegation For Relations With ‘Israel’ from ’04-’09, going to bat for the Zionist tumor at every opportunity. Still though, she needed to take it up a notch. Enter Louis Aliot, Le Pen’s partner and one of the National Front’s (FN) vice presidents. A Zionist Jew with ties to the usurping ‘Israeli’ entity and a facilitator of growing Jewish membership in the FN, Aliot is personally responsible for purging the organization of Anti-Zionist/Anti-Judaic activists and paving the way for a Jewish wing of the FN to go into full effect led by Michel Thooris, a hardcore Zionist Jew who wants to formally annex the occupied West Bank and who is close to genocidal warlord Avigdor Lieberman. Aliot also sued French Anti-Zionist thinker Alain Soral and is at the forefront of several Zionist-sponsored censorship initiatives vis-a-vis pro-Palestine activism. Le Pen’s relationship with Aliot and subsequent “house-cleaning” at the FN opened up the door for her to receive the backing of Gilles-William Goldnadel, president of the France-‘Israel’ Alliance and one of the most prominent movers and shakers of French Jewry.

Even Le Pen’s father, the notorious Jean-Marie, got swept up in the mix and to this day, there remains the overt appearance of a rift between them. But since Jean-Marie is now towing the new FN line, this can clearly be seen for the farce that it is. While his reputation as an “anti-Semite” and a “maverick” proceed him, the fact is, Jean-Marie was an occupation soldier in Indochina and an intelligence officer in Algeria, committing unspeakable crimes in both nations, and remains, ’till this very moment, a proponent of colonialism. Like father, like daughter, because Marine herself is an upholder of France’s hideous colonialist past and perhaps it this mentality that has led her into defending the ‘Israeli’ disease as it bombed babies in Gaza during Operation Mighty Cliff in ’14, slamming all attempts to boycott the artificial Zionist regime, going on record to show her support for the JDL, a Jewish terrorist organization that has murdered innocents on several continents, and routinely engaging in oratories that stray from anti-Wahhabism and wade deep into the waters of the Zionists’ anti-Islam doctrine, thus furthering the neocons’ “clash of civilizations” agenda. Under Le Pen’s leadership, Freemasons, including those of the ultra-influential Great National Lodge of France, are also flocking to the FN and bringing all their money and vast political clout with them. Valerie Le Dougouet, a prominent initiate of the Grand Orient de France, the largest French Masonic organization, is a vital backer of Le Pen’s. And who brought him into the fray? None other than Louis Aliot.

Reports were abound at the end of 2016 that Le Pen’s campaign would run out of cash to carry on. Yet, she’s not only still in the race after making it out of the first round but in a very good position to defeat Macron this coming Sunday. Now, rumors are swirling in Anti-Zionist circles that the money that kept her afloat came from gazillionaire Ukrainian Jewish-Zionist oligarch Vadim Rabinovich, founder of the European Jewish Parliament who Le Pen warmly met with in ’15, as well as the Zionist-normalizing UAE, who Le Pen heaped praised on for “fighting fundamentalism”. This would explain why Russia, despite Le Pen’s overtures, didn’t give the National Front candidate any funds, as the Federation did not want to be caught up with such shadiness. Murky indeed, as there’s another possible source of money and the link can be found with her niece Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, a rising star in the National Front and frequenter of pro-‘Israel’ events staged by CRIF and LICRA, the two most powerful Jewish Lobby groups in France.

The reason that the Zionist Power Configuration in Paris is so warm towards Marion and thus, getting warmer towards Marine, is because Marion is the daughter of infamous “journalist” and Mossad spy Roger Auque. Hizbullah had detained Auque 30 years ago on suspicions that he was spying for the ‘Israeli’ enemy and the Resistance is now vindicated as it was finally revealed to be exactly the case in Auque’s posthumous autobiography. Auque performed services for the CIA and the DGSE too, but it was his activities with the Mossad, including the pursuit of Hizbullah Commander Hajj Imad Mughnieyh (R.A.), that made him so dangerous. Mossad is a family business of course and it stands to reason that Auque’s handlers set their sights on Marion as soon as she was of age and since a Marine Le Pen presidency will only boost Marion’s own ambitions, it’s more than likely that Mossad is pumping a steady flow of cheddar into the National Front to protect its asset(s). One only has to read Victor Ostrovsky’s two tremendously juicy exposés of Mossad as well as “Gideon’s Spies: The Secret History of the Mossad” by Gordon Thomas to know that wrapping politicians in Western states around their fingers is among the subversive things that Mossadniks do best.

In short, we have the “left” candidate who is wholly subservient to the Rothschilds and we have the “right” candidate who is wholly subservient to Mossad. Same Yahoudling demons. Let the rise of Donald Trump serve as the best lesson to how the game is being played now. World Zionism is trotting out candidates who claim to be “anti-establishment” and use large chunks of the lingo of “anti-establishment” crusaders, all to continue business as usual in the establishment for years to come, with magniloquent tirades against “Islamism” and/or “radical Islamic terrorism” and/or “jihadists” being spewed out with regularity while ‘Israel’ continues to be armed, financed and sheltered from Gentile criticisms. No matter who ascends to the French presidency on May 7th, France’s colonialist aggressions will go on; France’s ever-expanding prison-industrial-complex that targets Black-Brown-Muslim youth will go on; France’s weapons sales to the most despotic regimes, chief among them Saudi Arabia, will go on; France’s indentured servitude to ‘Israel’ will go on; and France’s current state as a nation under the rule of a hostile Jewish “elite” will go on.

Some say “anyone but Macron”. Others say “anyone but Le Pen”. Rightists cry out “Antifa!” Leftists cry out “fascism!” Analysts shout about “pragmatism”. But how things look and how things are… represent two starkly contrasting realities. A servant of ‘Israel’ pretending not to be one is a servant of ‘Israel’ nonetheless. And make no mistake, anyone mouthing off about “Islamists” 24 hours a day, 7 days a week but simultaneously never making a peep about the Jewish gangster “state” is a tool of “Tel Aviv” and its global agenda. Until we speak this unfiltered truth about who and what really dictate Western elections and who and what REALLY drive the wars on the Arab-Islamic world, nothing will change for the better in the Global North or the Global South. Call a thing… A THING… And knock the six-pointed-star-encrusted controllers off of their “chosenite” perches. No Macron. No Le Pen. No more kowtowing to Organized Jewish Interests. No more of this anti-human, pro-Satan system. No more of this “left-right” sideshow. Burn it… Burn every last goddamn part of it to the goddamn ground.

