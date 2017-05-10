Battlefield Sources Warn US against Any Military Intervention in Southern Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 9, 2017

Well-informed sources in Syria stressed that Damascus and allies are thoroughly monitoring the US-British-Jordanian military movements on the Syrian border, considering that what is going on is a suspicious maneuver.

The sources, in a statement, added that the maneuver aims at covering up a military action being prepared to invade Syria under the pretext of fighting ISIL terrorist group which does not have a considerable deployment in the southern province of Daraa.

The statement warned the US troops that they would pay heavy prices if they violate Syria sovereignty.

Source: Hezbollah Military Media Center

By Leith Fadel 09/05/2017

