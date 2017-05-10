Battlefield Sources Warn US against Any Military Intervention in Southern Syria

May 9, 2017
Well-informed sources in Syria stressed that Damascus and allies are thoroughly monitoring the US-British-Jordanian military movements on the Syrian border, considering that what is going on is a suspicious maneuver.
The sources, in a statement, added that the maneuver aims at covering up a military action being prepared to invade Syria under the pretext of fighting ISIL terrorist group which does not have a considerable deployment in the southern province of Daraa.
The statement warned the US troops that they would pay heavy prices if they violate Syria sovereignty.
Leaked photos reveal US military entered southern Syria to train rebels: opposition media
BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) – U.S. military personnel entered southern Syria at the Tanf Border-Crossing and has begun training units from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in this desert area, the opposition media page Hammurabi’s Justice News reported today.According to this opposition page, the U.S. military is currently training the Mughaweir Al-Thawra forces in Tanf Mountain region of southeast Homs.
The U.S. military is allegedly training these rebels to fight the Islamic State (ISIL) forces in southeast Syria.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies are concerned about the U.S.’ presence in the area, as they do not believe the latter is interested in fighting ISIL, but rather, imposing a no-fly-zone to fight the government in Damascus, a military source told Al-Masdar yesterday.
Map of southern Syria after US-backed rebels reach Deir Ezzor border
BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The US and Jordanian backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) troops in southern Syria have captured a large chunk of territory that was previously under the control of the Islamic State (ISIL) in southeast Al-Sweida, Damascus, and Homs.
Following the capture of the entire Badiyah area of southeast Homs, the Free Syrian Army made their first push towards the Deir Ezzor Governorate since they were expelled by the Islamic State forces in 2014.
Meanwhile, in southeast Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army is making their own push eastward, as they attempt to capture much of the desert territory under the Free Syrian Army’s control near the Jordanian border-crossings.
To counter the Syrian Army’s offensive in southeast Damascus, the U.S. and Jordanian forces have entered southern Syria and taken up positions at the Tanf Border-Crossing; this is meant to deter the government units from pushing to this area.
