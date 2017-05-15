PFLP Leadership on Mass Palestinian Hunger Strike

Posted on by michaellee2009



by Stephen Lendman

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) leader Ahmad Saadat is one of hundreds of Palestinian political prisoners hunger striking for justice.

In 1967, he founded the organization, dedicated to liberating Palestine from Zionist colonial occupation. In 2002, he was politically imprisoned for 30 years – because of his prominence and determination to continue struggling for freedom.

On May 11, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen aired a statement issued by the PFLP’s leadership, addressing Palestinians, the Arab world, and freedom-loving people everywhere, saying:

“Today, the Palestinian prisoners’ movement is locked in the battle of freedom and dignity…with ever more determination to continue until the achievement of its goals.” “It is armed with the weapon of its will, the unity of the prisoners’ movement and the justice of our cause, with the support and embrace of the masses of the Palestinian people, the Arab nation and the forces of freedom in the world.” “The prisoners face, after their declaration of the battle of the strike, a bloody war and ferocious Zionist repression that has intensified in recent days and in various prisons.”

“Dozens of leaders are isolated for participating in the strike, including Ahmad Sa’adat, Marwan Barghouthi, Abbas Sayyed, Ahed Abu Ghoulmeh, Kamil Abu Hanish and dozens of others.” “This repression is reinforced by the prevention of legal visits in an attempt to cover up their situation and the circumstances of their confinement, while the occupation intelligence agencies continue to use techniques of psychological warfare in order to break the strike.” “This has only made the prisoners even more determined to continue the battle and confront these Zionist attacks.” “The Zionist occupation prisons are prisons of horror. There are tens of severely ill prisoners, some engaged in the strike and currently barred from treatment, suffering from the policy of medical neglect.” “The clinics that are supposed to be places of treatment and alleviation of pain are instead sites of abuse and suffering.” “The declaration of the occupation of the establishment of so-called ‘field hospitals’ is either an attempt to better its image in the media, or to create sites of pressure on the prisoners to attempt to break the strike and carry out threatened forced feeding.” “A number of measures against the prisoners have recently escalated, including the closure of prisons, conversion of whole sections to collective isolation sections, massive bans on family visits and the imposition of thousands of shekels in fines on strikers.” “Despite all these measures, we have also promised to you that we will not break or give in, and so from the womb of our suffering and despite the severity of repression, we will continue this battle until victory.”

“We in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine organization in Israeli prisons deliver this statement to Al-Mayadeen TV channel in the context of the escalation of the battle of confrontation with the occupation.”

“We announce the enrollment of new batches of leaders and cadres in the coming hours will join the strike as well as prisoners from various political organizations.”

“(T)o the masses of our people: continue with all your determination and strength in the field of escalation of the clashes with the Zionist occupation at sites of contact.”

“We urge all forces, factions, youth, student and women’s organizations, and all sectors of our society in Palestine, in exile and in the camps to continue in this movement.”

“We have full confidence in your great struggle and we are confident in your achievements. (W)e take this opportunity on Al-Mayadeen to make a plea to the Arab masses and Arab parties, trade union and student and youth associations to build wider solidarity with the cause of the Palestinian people and to take the issue of the prisoners to the street.”

“We urge you to confront all attempts to divert your attention from the just cause of Palestine, especially normalization, which is a treacherous stab in all of our backs.”

“Be with the cause of Palestine in heart and soul, and do not allow our people to be alone, we are part of you and your national role in supporting Palestine is critical.”

“(W)e call on the free people of the world to continue to develop their solidarity and support for the cause of the prisoners. We are very proud and happy when we hear of the events, sit-ins and solidarity actions in the capitals and cities of the world.”

“We urge you to escalate this movement and besiege Israeli embassies and all complicit international institutions with the occupation to pressure them and deliver the message of the Palestinian people and the suffering of prisoners.”

“This is also part of the work to hold the occupation accountable, including forcing the occupation to apply international conventions on prisoners and bringing occupation officials before the International Criminal Court for their crimes”

“(I)t is important for us to address these areas to a satellite channel of resistance and truth. Although the censorship and media blackout practiced by the occupation against us means that we cannot hear directly from this voice of resistance, we hear about you from our comrades and loved ones, and we hope you find a way to bring your free voice to us in the castles of struggle.”

“(W)e extend our appreciation and thanks to you on behalf of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Movement and on behalf of the PFLP in the prisons of the occupation for your keen attention to the cause of the prisoners. We hope this interest will be strengthened by dedicating even more space to this issue.”

“You are an important voice for the masses and the people, confronting policies of submission and defeat that some are attempting to impose on our Arab homeland.”

“We promise, according to the circumstances to continue to send our messages from the prisons through you.”

“In this battle for victory and dignity, the Palestinian prisoners’ movement is on its way to a major strategic achievement and as promised, we will not hesitate to walk on thorns in order to win a decent place under the sun. This is our pledge and our promise to you.”

Freedom and Dignity strike day 28. Israel refuses to negotiate. Even when it does, it doesn’t, systematically breaching things agreed to.

According to PA prisoner affairs minister Issa Qaraqe, Israeli prison officials called for a meeting with strike leaders, no further details provided.

The National Committee for Supporting the Hunger Strike said prison officials are willing to discuss Palestinian demands to split their unity in hopes of undermining the action. Prisoners are adamant against talks without involvement of strike organizer Marwan Barghouti and PFLP leader Ahmad Saadat. Stalemate prevails unless one side bends. On Sunday, the Addameer prisoner support group urged worldwide solidarity with courageous Palestinians, putting their bodies and lives on the line for justice. Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.” http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com. Listen to cutting-edge discussions with distinguished guests on the Progressive Radio News Hour on the Progressive Radio Network.

