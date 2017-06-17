‘Israeli’ Media Is Lying: PFLP Carried Out The Sultan Suleiman Street Stabbing Operation In Al-Quds, NOT Daesh

Posted on by martyrashrakat

by Jonathan Azaziah

Long live the Palestinian Resistance!

Earlier on yesterday afternoon, three young Palestinian heroes affiliated with the PFLP, Baraa Ibrahim Saleh (18), Adel Hassan Ankoush (18) and Osama Ahmad Atta (19), all from the village of Deir Abou Mashal village just west of Ramallah, executed a daring Resistance operation on Sultan Suleiman Street near Damascus Gate in occupied Al-Quds.

The lionhearted Falasteeni warriors, carrying nothing but knives and light arms, stormed a gathering of Zionist occupation forces and managed to send one Jewish terrorist straight to the flaming pits of Jahannam and critically wound another. Refusing to be taken into custody and transported to Halakhic-Talmudic dungeons, Palestine’s brave youth continued to engage the enemy after inflicting the initial damage and ultimately achieved martyrdom as they left this world in a hail of bullets.

Following their courageous sacrifice, social media was buzzing with photos of the young men draped in PFLP banners and exuberantly saluting them. Note the timing of this dauntless maneuver as well – Just about 100 days since revolutionary PFLP intellectual Basel al-Araj was assassinated by the Zionist tumor.

The PFLP itself praised the operation as a “direct blow to all of the plans for liquidation of the Palestinian cause at the hands of US imperialism and the Zionist entity with the cover of some reactionary Arab regimes”, and called on all Palestinian Resistance factions “to build upon this operation {…} to rehabilitate the armed Resistance to confront the soldiers of the occupation as the most effective method to defeat the occupier and all schemes against the Palestinian people.”

This strongly indicates that it was coordinated with Islamic Jihad, Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades and the PRC. PFLP also made clear that Resistance will continue across the Holy Land and especially in Al-Quds, which it called “the eternal capital of Palestine”, and stressed that the “operation was carried out only meters from the Al-Buraq Wall, confirming the Arab identity of Jerusalem.” In other words, the Suleiman Street Stabbing and Shooting Spectacle was a Palestinian Resistance affair from soup to nuts, front to back.

However, leave it to ‘Israel’, the “corrupted bacteria” and the “mother of cunning” as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah refers to it, to skew the reality at hand, attempt to cover up its failures and stifle the Mouqawamah’s achievement. Enter Rita Katz, the daughter of an executed ‘Israeli’ spy, an IOF terrorist and head of SITE Intelligence Group, a Mossad front which has been manufacturing anti-Muslim propaganda for years. Katz RIDICULOUSLY, MALICIOUSLY and (CATEGORICALLY) FALSELY says that ISIS claimed responsibility for the operation in Al-Quds, marking the very first time that the terrorist group has attacked ‘Israel’.

Certainly, this is a blatant legerdemain by ‘Israel’ to generate sympathy among European states which have been hit by ISIS terrorism (read: Mossad false flags) in recent weeks and perpetuate the parasitic relationship between the serpentine entity and the West. But what makes this hasbara so excruciatingly laughable is that the artificial “Tel Aviv” regime arms, funds, trains and provides intel to ISIS in both Iraq and Syria, and treats ISIS fighters in its military hospitals.

Back in April, ISIS fire meant for the Syrian Arab Army and Hizbullah accidentally strayed and hit IOF positions in the occupied Golan Heights. ISIS immediately apologized! Simply put, the test-tube-terrorist dog isn’t going to turn around and attack its master because its master controls every move that it makes. Rapscallion Rita can choke on her Zio-lies.

What ‘Israel’ is also insidiously out to do is portray the Palestinian Resistance as “extremist” and “chauvinistic”–rather rich coming from the practitioners of Jewish supremacy who literally wrote the book on extremism and chauvinism–by deceptively linking it to Daesh, when the ACTUAL executors of the operation, i.e. the PFLP, are part of a pluralistic fighting organism comprised of Sunni Muslims, Christians and nonbelievers who are funded, armed and trained by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Needless to say, the treachery of the usurping Judaic land-thieves has fallen flat on its hideous, wart-covered face because the truth is now out. And Intifada Consciousness continues spreading among the Palestinian youth across the occupied West Bank, Al-Quds and the ’48 Lands.

Soon, every Palestinian on every inch of the Palestinian nation will rise up and the ‘Israeli’ colonizers will be faced with just two choices: Go back to the satanic hellholes from whence they came or kiss the Falasteeni Resistance’s Blades and Bullets of Glory. Rest in eternal serenity to Baraa, Adel and Osama. Your heroics have brought us one step nearer to the POINT of Palestine’s total liberation. Pun Mouqawamistically intended. #LongLivePalestine #Ta7yaFalasteen #DeathToIsrael

