ISIL’s days are numbered as Iraq Recaptures Tal Afar Centre, Citadel

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 A.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIL) presence in Iraq is nearing its end as their terrorists watch their last stronghold in northwestern Nineveh fall to the Iraqi Armed Forces after a week of fighting.

With more than 80 percent of the city liberated, the Iraqi Armed Forces have pushed into the eastern sector of Tal ‘Afar, where the Islamic State is attempting to make their last stand, despite overwhelming odds against them.

Once Tal ‘Afar is officially liberated, the Islamic State will no longer have a presence in northern Iraq.

For the Iraqi Armed Forces, this victory in the Nineveh Governorate comes just two years after the Islamic State terrorists ravished the western part of the country and pushed to the outskirts of Baghdad.

August 27, 2017

Iraqi forces were Sunday on the verge of fully recapturing the city of Tal Afar after driving ISIL terrorists from the center of one of their last urban strongholds in the country.

Counter terrorism units have taken control of the center of the city, which includes its historic Ottoman citadel.

“They raised the Iraqi flag on the citadel,” General Abdulamir Yarallah, commander of military operations in the battle for Tal Afar, said in a statement.

The advance, less than a week into an assault on the strategic city, comes after Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi declared victory in July over the terrorists in Iraq’s second city Mosul, where ISIL declared its “caliphate” in 2014.

Iraqi forces now hold “94 percent of the city, 27 out of 29” districts including the centre and citadel, according to the Joint Operations Command (JOC) which coordinates the anti-ISIL operation in Iraq.

Source: AFP

This map provides a general look at the military situation in the Tal Afar area in northern Iraq. The Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Units have made large gains against ISIS inside the city and in its countryside. According to pro-government sources, up to 90% of Tal Afar city is under the control of the government forces.

RELATED VIDEOS

RELATED NEWS

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, IRAQ, Iraqi Army, Iraqi Hezbollah, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, ISIL, USA, Wahabism At Work, War on Iraq |