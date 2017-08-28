‘Israel’ Receiving Condolences over Failure of US Plot in Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 28, 2017

The Zionist media has been reflecting the enemy bitter experience with the mounting victories of the axis-of-resistance in Syria, describing the fall of ISIL terrorist group in the region as a catastrophe.

The Israeli media pointed out that the Zionist officials have tried to exert pressures on Russia to abandon its coalition with Iran, adding that they also urged the US officials to regain the initiative in Syria.

Maariv newspaper, however, described the meeting between a Zionist security delegation and US officials as a funeral ceremony, adding that the Israeli side received US condolences over the complete failure of the United States’ policies in Syria.

Source: Al-Manar Website

