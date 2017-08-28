‘Israel’ Receiving Condolences over Failure of US Plot in Syria

August 28, 2017
The Zionist media has been reflecting the enemy bitter experience with the mounting victories of the axis-of-resistance in Syria, describing the fall of ISIL terrorist group in the region as a catastrophe.
The Israeli media pointed out that the Zionist officials have tried to exert pressures on Russia to abandon its coalition with Iran, adding that they also urged the US officials to regain the initiative in Syria.
Maariv newspaper, however, described the meeting between a Zionist security delegation and US officials as a funeral ceremony, adding that the Israeli side received US condolences over the complete failure of the United States’ policies in Syria.
Source: Al-Manar Website
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Hezbollah Fighters, Syrian Army Units Installing Positions in Halimat Qara Height
- Evacuation of ISIL Terrorists from Outskirts of Western Qalamoun Starts
- تهديد إسرائيلي بقصف قصر الأسد في دمشق
- Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
- 800 ISIS RATS KILLED BY SAA AND RuAF IN AL-RAQQA; WILEY HASHEMITES PREPARE TO KISS ASSAD’S BOOT
- يجب إبقاء التناقض والصراع مع «إسرائيل».
- لا نهاية لأيّ حرب بوجود «إسرائيل»
- تهديدات العدو الاسرائيلي .. رهان خاسر وخيارات محدودة
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Iran, ISIL, Jewish Crimes, July war, Lebanon, Nasrallah, Netanyahu, Syria, Syrian Army, victimhood, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply