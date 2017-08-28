Sixty Minutes with Nasser Kandil: The second Liberation and the The 5 Seas Region

Posted on August 28, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Related Videos

Related Aericles

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Assad, Axis of Resistance, Future Movement, GCC, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, LF, March 14 Movement, Nasrallah, Nasser Kandil, Phalange party, Syria, Syrian Army, The 5 Seas Region, War on Syria |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: