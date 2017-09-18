BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made a huge leap in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, Sunday, liberating the strategic town of ‘Ayyash in the northern part of the province.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army advanced on ‘Ayyash from two different locations before finally breaking through the Islamic State’s defenses and seizing the town from the terrorist group.

With ‘Ayyash liberated, the Syrian Arab Army can now shift their attention to the Islamic State’s last positions along the Euphrates River in northern Deir Ezzor.

Once northern Deir Ezzor is cleared, the Syrian Arab Army can push towards the key town of Mohassan, which is only 20km away from the terrorist group’s de facto, Al-Mayadeen, in the central part of the province.
