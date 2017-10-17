’Israel’ and the ’Days of Great Anxiety’ إسرائيل و«أيام القلق العظيم»

Posted on by martyrashrakat

“For the first time in its history, “Israel” today needs US military bases on the occupied land of Palestine”

“Today, “Israel” is no longer able to make a decision on its own. And disillusioned are those who believe that the enemy’s government or its military and security institutions are capable of making a war decision in the region without a direct US approval, coverage and input.”

Ibrahim Al Amin

17-10-2017 | 08:31

On the eve of the establishment of the “Israeli” entity, and in the decades that followed, we, the Arabs, have placed ourselves in the position of moral responsibility to deny, confirm or declare a decisive position on the massacres committed by the West against the Jews before and during the Second World War. It is a position no one assigned to us, and it is neither our specialty nor our direct responsibility.

This submission is due to the fact that the “Israeli” entity is going through the most dangerous stage in its history today. Putting aside numerical calculations or data based on theoretical elements, “Israel” has practically entered the stage of transitioning from the time of the “eternal state” to the time of the fallen state. Since an operation of this magnitude requires huge efforts and larger wars, the enemy, before the West, will resort to the narrative of Jewish grievances once again.

Therefore, for the first and last time, we will have the duty to answer a question about any possible solution to the Jewish issue in our country, in connection with the decision to remove the “Israeli” entity. In order not to hold ourselves responsible for what some may see as injustice against the Jews living in “Israel” when their present state is gone, it is worthwhile to return to an easy, simple and clear position: The colonial West, whether with a Crusader, religious, or an oppressive totalitarian background is first and foremost responsible for what happened to the Jews in Europe as it is also responsible for finding a solution to the crisis of the Jews who will leave Palestine. Meanwhile, our responsibility is to create an orderly framework for a state in which the people of the land living are Palestinians and who can remain among their current inhabitants, after choosing a new regime for the rule of the State of Palestine, which is not missing any inch of its land or a letter of its name.

Is this delirium as the sons of the defeated current say?

Let’s let them be. There will remain with us, or in the world, those who would provide them with the fuel of life despite their defeat. Some of them no longer want an end to “Israel” anymore. Therefore, there is no use for them and their hallucinations. There is no point in discussing with the necessity of the great sacrifices that will be made to restore Palestine, as long as they see in it just suicide!

Today, “Israel” is living “the days of great anxiety” because of the erosion of its offensive and defensive capabilities, not only militarily, but also politically. For the first time in its history, “Israel” today needs US military bases on the occupied land of Palestine and American protection bases tens or hundreds of kilometers from its northern and southern borders. It also needs, without any concern, a direct US military presence to protect it from the enemies. Above all, the entity is in need, not for peace agreements that can no longer be justified, but for cooperation that provides it with the political umbrella to gain access to the Arab mind. After the role of Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Morocco in protecting “Israel’s” right to exist collapsed, it is now seeking a direct partnership with the kingdom of oppression and backwardness in the Arabian Peninsula – the last empire of its kind similar to it in the Arab world – to give it an “Islamic pardon” to help it not survive but to use the Arabs to confront its adversaries led by Iran.

“Israel’s” difficult situation is not only the result of the growing strength of its adversaries, but also stems from the fact that it no longer has moral superiority, even to its own citizens, after its long wars turned its army into a group of murderers who were forced to carry out more brutal killings so that the survival of the state would insured. But each time they come out from their maneuvers with serious flaws, making the probability of defeat in any future war equal to the probability of victory. The social structure was also weakened because the people of this state know, as the mainstay of its army, that things are no longer like before, and that all maneuvers of the last ten years focused on defense and not offense. Even major military drills were aimed at “keeping danger away” and not finishing it off. All this is enough to accumulate in the “Israeli” consciousness one defeat after another.

Today, “Israel” is no longer able to make a decision on its own. And disillusioned are those who believe that the enemy’s government or its military and security institutions are capable of making a war decision in the region without a direct US approval, coverage and input. Therefore, the leaders of the enemy are constantly working to convince the US administration that striking the enemies of “Israel”, today and not tomorrow, is equally in the interest of the US. “Israel” may find the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the only party in the world that shares this concern, after those madmen put themselves in “Israeli” shoes.

All these concerns are what dominated the events of the past months and weeks, including continuous military preparations that allows the enemy to wage a major war in the north and the south as well as to convince the Americans to launch a political and economic war against “Israel’s” opponents in the region, urging countries such as Saudi Arabia to take greater steps towards this confrontation. In the mind of the enemy, an American intervention would severely hinder its opponents’ front; and a Saudi participation would make the next war against a group of pro-Persian Arabs from an “opposing” political or religious doctrine a “consensus” that the West and “Israel” believe Saudi Arabia can speak for.

So that people do not get confused, what was aforementioned does not mean that there are military buildups on the border with Syria and Lebanon. But there is a special political decision leading to offensive readiness. This is accompanied by an increase in intelligence activity in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and even Iran, in order to ensure a clear and realistic picture of the enemies; which is something the United States follows up on with decisions made by its administrations and the actions of US forces on the ground in Syria and Iraq. It is also an atmosphere, which falls in line with US efforts – in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates – to complete a spiral step that ends with the declaration of a Palestinian state, but one without meaning, with no final borders, no independent authority, no free outlets, and no right of return for those who wish to live under it.

Today, we and the enemy, walk on a knife’s edge. Among us are those who fear confrontation, believing that the enemy alone is better, let alone if it is supported by America and Saudi Arabia. And among them are those who want to take us to a futile debate about the preference of this or that option to restore rights. But there are those among us, too, those who live in this land and do not waste a minute but work with all their strength, experience and knowledge to prepare for a moment when cries arise; screams of illegitimate children of an illegitimate entity, which was once, called “Israel.”

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper, Translated by website team

ابراهيم الأمين

عشية قيام الكيان الاسرائيلي، وفي العقود التي تلت، وضَعْنا، نحن العرب، أنفسنا في موقع المسؤولية الأخلاقية حيال نفي أو تأكيد أو إعلان موقف حاسم من المجازر التي ارتكبها الغرب في حق اليهود قبل الحرب العالمية الثانية وأثناءها. وهو موقع لم يكلّفنا به أحد، وليس من اختصاصنا، فضلاً عن أنه ليس من مسؤوليتنا المباشرة. هذا التقديم سببه أن كيان العدو يعيش، اليوم، المرحلة الأكثر خطورةً في تاريخه. وفي معزل عن حسابات رقمية، أو معطيات تستند الى عناصر نظرية، فإن إسرائيل دخلت، فعلياً، مرحلة الانتقال من زمن «الدولة الأبدية» الى زمن الدولة الساقطة حكماً. ولأن عملية بهذا الحجم تتطلّب جهوداً ضخمة، وحروباً أضخم، فإن العدو، قبل الغرب، سيلجأ الى سردية المظلومية اليهودية مرة جديدة. وبالتالي سنكون، لمرة أولى وأخيرة، أمام واجب الإجابة عن سؤال حول أيّ حل ممكن للمسألة اليهودية في بلادنا، ربطاً بقرار إزالة الكيان الاسرائيلي؟ وحتى لا نحمّل أنفسنا، من الآن، مسؤولية ما قد يراه البعض ظلماً بحق اليهود القاطنين في إسرائيل، عندما تزول دولتهم القائمة اليوم، من المجدي العودة الى موقف سهل وبسيط وواضح: إن الغرب الاستعماري، سواء بخلفية صليبية أو دينية أو بخلفية قمعية شمولية، مسؤول أولاً وأخيراً عمّا حلّ باليهود في أوروبا، وهو مسؤول أيضاً عن إيجاد حلّ لأزمة اليهود الذين سيغادرون فلسطين. أما مسؤوليتنا، نحن، فهي خلق الإطار المنظّم لدولة يعيش فيها أهل الارض من الفلسطينيين، ومن يمكن أن يبقى من سكانها الحاليين، بعد اختيار نظام جديد لحكم دولة فلسطين غير الناقصة لأي شبر من أرضها أو حرف من اسمها.

هل هذا هذيان كما يقول أبناء تيار الهزيمة؟

لندَع هؤلاء وشأنهم. سيظل بيننا، أو في العالم، من يمدّهم بوقود الحياة مهزومين. وبعضهم لم يعد يريد نهاية لإسرائيل أصلاً. وبالتالي، لا طائل منهم ومن هلوساتهم، ولا فائدة من مناقشتهم في ضرورة التضحيات الكبيرة التي ستبذل لاسترداد فلسطين، ما داموا يرون في ذلك مجرّد انتحار!

إسرائيل تعيش اليوم «أيام القلق العظيم»، بسبب تآكل قدراتها الهجومية والدفاعية، ليس عسكرياً فقط، بل سياسياً أيضاً. للمرة الأولى، في تاريخها، باتت إسرائيل اليوم في حاجة إلى قواعد عسكرية أميركية على الارض المغتصبة في فلسطين، والى قواعد حماية أميركية على بعد عشرات أو مئات الكيلومترات من حدودها الشمالية والجنوبية، كما باتت تحتاج، من دون أي تشاوف، الى الوجود العسكري الاميركي المباشر لحمايتها من الاعداء. وفوق كل ذلك، بات الكيان في حاجة، ليس الى اتفاقات سلام معه لم يعد بالإمكان تبريرها، بل إلى تعاون يمنحه المظلة السياسية للنفاذ الى العقل العربي. وبعد تراجع أدوار تركيا ومصر والاردن والمغرب في حماية «حق إسرائيل في الوجود»، تسعى اليوم الى شراكة مباشرة مع مملكة القهر والتخلف في الجزيرة العربية، آخر الامبراطوريات الشبيهة بها في بلادنا، علّها تمنحها «صفحاً إسلامياً» يساعدها ليس على البقاء، بل على استخدام العرب مباشرة لمواجهة خصومها الذين تقودهم إيران.

وضع إسرائيل الصعب ليس ناتجاً من تعاظم قوة خصومها فحسب، بل لكونها لم تعد تملك تفوّقاً أخلاقياً، حتى بالنسبة إلى مواطنيها أنفسهم، بعدما حوّلت حروبها الطويلة جيشها الى مجموعة من القتلة، وصار هؤلاء ملزمين بالقيام بأعمال قتل أكثر وحشية حتى يستقيم بقاء الدولة. ورغم كل ذلك، يخرجون كل مرة من مناوراتهم بثُغَر خطيرة، تجعل احتمال الهزيمة في أي حرب مقبلة يوازي احتمال الفوز. كذلك أصاب الوهن البنية الاجتماعية للكيان، لأن أبناء هذه الدولة يعرفون، كونهم عماد جيشها، أن الأمور لم تعد كما في السابق، وأن كل مناورات السنوات العشر الاخيرة استهدفت الدفاع وليس الهجوم، وأنه حتى المناورات على عمليات عسكرية كبرى كان هدفها «إبعاد الخطر» وليس الإجهاز عليه. وكل ذلك يكفي ليتراكم في الوعي الاسرائيلي هزيمة تجرّ هزيمة.

اليوم، لم تعد إسرائيل قادرة على اتخاذ قرار بمفردها. وواهم من يعتقد أن حكومة العدو، أو مؤسساتها العسكرية والأمنية، قادرة على اتخاذ قرار بحرب في الإقليم ما لم تكن هناك موافقة وتغطية ومساهمة أميركية مباشرة. لذلك، يعمل قادة العدو، من دون توقف، على إقناع الادارة الاميركية بأن ضرب أعداء إسرائيل، اليوم وليس غداً، فيه مصلحة أميركية مساوية تماماً لمصلحتهم. وربما تجد إسرائيل في مملكة آل سعود الطرف الوحيد في العالم الذي يشاركها هذا الهاجس، بعدما وضع هؤلاء المجانين أنفسهم في الموقع الاسرائيلي.

كل هذا القلق هو ما يتحكم في مجريات الأحداث في الأشهر والاسابيع الماضية، من الاستعدادات المتواصلة لجاهزية عسكرية تتيح للعدو خوض حرب واسعة في الشمال والجنوب، ولإقناع الاميركيين بمباشرة حرب سياسية واقتصادية ضد خصوم إسرائيل في المنطقة، ولحضّ دول مثل السعودية على السير في خطوات أكبر نحو هذه المواجهة. وفي ذهن العدو أن تدخلاً أميركياً سيعيق جبهة خصومها بقوة، وأن مشاركة سعودية ستجعل الحرب المقبلة قائمة مع فئة من العرب الموالين للفرس، من مذهب سياسي أو ديني «مخالف» لـ«إجماع» يعتقد الغرب وإسرائيل أن بمقدور السعودية التحدث باسمه.

حتى لا يقع الناس في بلبلة، لا يعني ما تقدم أن هناك حشوداً عسكرية جرارة على الحدود مع سوريا ولبنان، لكنّ هناك قراراً سياسياً خاصاً يقود الى الى جاهزية هجومية. ويترافق ذلك مع تعزيز النشاط الاستخباراتي في سوريا ولبنان وفلسطين والعراق، وحتى إيران، بغية ضمان صورة واضحة عن واقع الأعداء، وهو أمر تواكبه الولايات المتحدة بما يصدر عن إدارتها من قرارات، وبما تقوم به القوات الاميركية على الارض في سوريا والعراق، كما أنه مناخ يتزاحم مع المساعي الاميركية، بالتعاون مع السعودية ومصر والامارات، لإنجاز خطوة بهلوانية تنتهي بالاعلان عن دولة فلسطينية، لكن من دون معنى، حيث لا حدود نهائية لها، ولا سلطة مستقلة ولا منافذ حرة، ولا حق لعودة من يرغب من الفلسطينيين العيش في ظلها.

اليوم، نسير، نحن والعدو، على حدّ السكين. بيننا من يخاف المواجهة معتقداً أن العدو أقدر وحده، فكيف إذا كانت أميركا والسعودية معه. وبيننا من يريد أخذنا الى النقاش العقيم حول أفضلية هذا الخيار أو ذاك لاستعادة الحقوق. لكن بيننا، أيضاً، من يعيش في هذه الارض، ولا يهدر دقيقة من وقته، بل يعمل بكل ما أوتي من قوة وخبرة وعلم للاستعداد للحظة إذا ارتفع فيها الصراخ، أن يكون حكماً صراخ الهاربين من أبناء غير شرعيين، لكيان غير شرعي كان يدعى… إسرائيل

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Peace with Israel", AngloZionist Empire, anti-semitism, Europe, holocaust industry, Ibrahim al-Amin, Jews, Palestine, Shalom, WAR, Zionist entity |