Sayyed Nasrallah: Hariri’s Resignation Saudi Decision, Violates Lebanon Sovereignty

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah raised on Sunday a number of questions regarding Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s surprise resignation announced from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, earlier on Saturday.

In a televised Speech aired on Al-Manar TV, Sayyed Nasrsallah stressed that all circumstances surrounding Hariri’s resignation prove that the move was a pure Saudi decision and that the Lebanese PM was forced to make such announcement.

As he noted that the shape of the resignation violates Lebanon sovereignty and harms Hariri’s dignity, Sayyed Nasrallah called for calm in order to know more details about the issue.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah is keen to preserve national security and stability, calling on all Lebanese political factions and media outlets to behave with high responsibility in so as to know if Hariri will return to Lebanon or no.

His eminence meanwhile, assured the Lebanese as he dismissed rumors regarding possible Israeli or even Saudi aggression on Lebanon.

Saudi Decision

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by saying that Hariri’s resignation was surprise, noting that Hariri had earlier assured the ministers in the Lebanese cabinet that the situation was good and that Saudi wants stability in Lebanon.

His eminence however pointed out to threats made by Saudi minister earlier last week, who threatened to “curb” Hezbollah and called for “confronting” the Lebanese resistance movement.

His eminence said that Hariri’s resignation was exclusively reported by Saudi-owned Al-Arabiyah news network in a recorded video.

“The shape of the resignation proves that Hariri was forced to do so and that the resignation was a Saudi decision,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, stressing that such move violated Lebanon’s national sovereignty and harms the PM’s dignity.

“Up till now, nobody knows what really happened. We, the Lebanese know each side’s rhetoric, and the statement read by Hariri in the video represents the Saudi rhetoric and not that of Hariri.”

Violation of Lebanese Sovereignty

The resignation certainly caused fears and concerns on the Lebanese level, Sayyed Nasrallah said, noting that the shape of the resignation reveals the clear interference by Saudi Arabia in the Lebanese internal issues.

“We believe that the government had the ability to continue and to hold elections,” his eminence said, noting that Saudi stood in the way to do so.

Voicing Hezbollah’s stance regarding Hariri’s resignation, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “We in Hezbollah stop at the shape of the resignation and what holds within of violation to the Lebanese sovereignty and harm to the PM’s dignity.”

“It was more appropriate that PM Hariri return to Lebanon and announce his offer his resignation to the President (Michel Aoun). However by this way (resignation announcement from Riyadh) proves the Saudi interference in the Lebanese issues,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, noting that however, “Saudi has been launching wars on other countries under pretext that they are interfering in Lebanese internal issues.”

Call for Calm, Patience

Concerning the content of Hariri’s statement air on Al-Arabiyah, Sayyed Nasrallah refused to comment on, stressing that it rhetoric of the statement is Saudi.

Sayyed Nasrallah in this context called for calm and patience, stressing the need to know more about the real reasons behind the PM’s resignation.

“All sides in Lebanon did not understand the reasons of resignation,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, stressing that the reasons were absolutely not Lebanese ones.

“We have to know the reasons behind the resignation in Saudi Arabia,” Hezbollah S.G. said, referring to recent purge which took place late Saturday, when dozens of princes including ministers and high ranking figures were detained in Saudi Arabia in a move widely seen as clearing the way for Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman to take office from his Father King Salman.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah wondered if Riyadh was not satisfied with Hariri and wanted to replace him by one of his Sunni rivals.

Source: Al-Manar

