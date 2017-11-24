Speaker Berri: Lebanon Overcame Crisis, Gov’t Functioning Normally

Posted on by martyrashrakat

House Speaker Nabih Berri said that Lebanon has overcome the crisis caused by the surprise resignation of PM Saad Hariri, noting that the government is normally operating.

Talking to his visitors in Ain Al-Tineh on Friday, Berri said: “Everything is going on track,” noting that political sides in Lebanon have to offer some concessions.

Meanwhile, Berri voiced satisfaction towards statements released by both Hariri’s Al-Mustaqbal party and Hezbollah, adding: “All sides are working and the solution (to the crisis) is reachable.”

Berri’s remarks come just two days after Hariri announced he was putting off his resignation at President Michel Aoun request. The PM returned late Tuesday to Lebanon after being in Saudi Arabia for 14 days.

President Aoun accused Saudi Arabia of detaining Hariri after forcing him to offer resignation, stressing that the move is a violation to Lebanon’s serenity and interference in its internal affairs.

