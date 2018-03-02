BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 P.M.) – The response to any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies “will be instant and with all the relevant consequences,” stated Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Thursday, while delivering an address to the Russian Federal Assembly.

Commenting on the new US nuclear posture, Putin stated that Russia is “greatly concerned” by what he said was the reduced benchmark for the use of nuclear weapons by Washington.

 “Whatever soothing words one may try to use behind closed doors, we can read what was written. And it says that these weapons can be used in response to a conventional attack or even a cyber-threat,” he said.

Putin added, “in this regard, it is my duty to state this: any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies, be it small-scale, medium-scale or any other scale, will be treated as a nuclear attack on our country. The response will be instant and with all the relevant consequences.”