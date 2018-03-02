02-03-2018 | 09:55

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would regard a nuclear attack on its allies as a nuclear attack on Russia itself and would immediately respond.

Putin said that Russia had tested an array of new nuclear weapons, including a new nuclear-powered missile at the end of 2017 which could reach almost any point in the world and could not be intercepted by anti-missile systems.

“We would consider any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies to be a nuclear attack on our country. The response would be immediate,” Putin said in a speech to Russian lawmakers.

Putin clearly stated that one of such ICBMs was already on combat duty.

However, Russia and the United States should jointly fight terrorism, and should not create threats to each other, Putin said in an interview with the NBC broadcaster.

“Instead of creating threats to one another, great powers should pool their efforts in protecting against terrorists,” Putin told the NBC.

He also recalled that he had offered the United States to jointly develop an anti-missile defense system, but had been rebuffed.

Putin said earlier on Thursday in his address to the parliament that Russia has developed intercontinental underwater drones and nuclear capable cruise missiles. He also said that the new Russian hypersonic aviation and missile system dubbed Kinzhal [“Dagger”] had been successfully tested and deployed to the south of the country.

