SYRIAN ARMY LAUNCHES GROUND ASSAULT ON JAYSH AL-ISLAM IN DUMA (MAP, VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Posted on April 8, 2018

South Front

07.04.2018

Syrian Army Launches Ground Assault On Jaysh al-Islam In Duma (Map, Video, Photos)

On April 7, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces launched their ground assault on the last stronghold of Jaysh al-Islam in the Damascus subrub of Eastern Ghouta – the Duma district. According to the Hezbollah media wing, the SAA and its allies captured most of the farms south and west of Duma.

Syrian pro-government sources reported that warplanes of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) had destroyed more than 300 positions of Jaysh al-Islam, including the main headquarter, communication networks and ammo depots, in Duma district over the last 24 hours.

While the SAA is stepping up its military operation in Duma district, negotiations between Russia and officials of Jaysh al-Islam are still ongoing. However, Syrian pro-government activists believe that Jaysh al-Islam is not willing to accept a peaceful solution and that its leadership is negotiating only to buy more time.

