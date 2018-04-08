Syrian Army Launches Ground Assault On Jaysh al-Islam In Duma (Map, Video, Photos)

07.04.2018
On April 7, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces launched their ground assault on the last stronghold of Jaysh al-Islam in the Damascus subrub of Eastern Ghouta – the Duma district. According to the Hezbollah media wing, the SAA and its allies captured most of the farms south and west of Duma.
Syrian pro-government sources reported that warplanes of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) had destroyed more than 300 positions of Jaysh al-Islam, including the main headquarter, communication networks and ammo depots, in Duma district over the last 24 hours.
While the SAA is stepping up its military operation in Duma district, negotiations between Russia and officials of Jaysh al-Islam are still ongoing. However, Syrian pro-government activists believe that Jaysh al-Islam is not willing to accept a peaceful solution and that its leadership is negotiating only to buy more time.
Related News
- ’النصرة’ و’الجيش الحر’ يخططان لاستفزازات بالكيميائي جنوب سوريا
- Jaysh Al-Islam accuses Syrian Army of launching chemical attack on Douma, gov’t denies
- US State Dept. blames Russia for attack on Douma
- WATCH: Elite Syrian Army forces launch daring night assault against rebels in Douma
- Syrian Army reaches southern outskirts of Douma after major advance
- Confirmed: Details emerge on key Syrian Army, allied units involved in Douma operation, what front they are on
- Russian warplanes hunt down ISIS raiding forces across southeast Homs
- Turkey sets up first observation points in northern Hama – map
- Patrick J. Buchanan: “Syrian Showdown: Trump vs. the Generals”
- Russian Military Modernizes Its Pantsir-S1 Air Defense System Using Syrian Experience
- Houthis Launch Another “Missile” At Key Saudi Army Base (VIDEO)
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Chemical Weapons, Fabrications, Media Lies, SAA, USA, War on Syria, Zio-controlled media | Tagged: Duma, Jaysh al-Islam |
Leave a Reply