Mother Do You Think They’ll Drop the Bomb? Roger Waters Denounces White Helmets as ‘Fake’

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Posted on

Roger Waters, speaking at a concert in Spain, branded the White Helmets–universally portrayed by Western media as glorious heroes–as a bunch of frauds.

“We live in a world where propaganda seems to be more important than what’s really going on.”

–Roger Waters

“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

–George Orwell

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Fabrications, Media Lies, Richard Edmondson, Truth, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zio-controlled media | Tagged: White Helmets |