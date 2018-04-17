Mother Do You Think They’ll Drop the Bomb? Roger Waters Denounces White Helmets as ‘Fake’

Posted on April 17, 2018 by Richard Edmondson

Roger Waters, speaking at a concert in Spain, branded the White Helmets–universally portrayed by Western media as glorious heroes–as a bunch of frauds.

“We live in a world where propaganda seems to be more important than what’s really going on.”

–Roger Waters

“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

–George Orwell

