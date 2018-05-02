Sayyed Nasrallah: Proxy War Ending in ME, Resistance Needs Political Protection Guarded by Electoral Vote

Zeinab Essa

01-05-2018 | 20:08

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Tuesday a speech in which he addressed two huge electoral rallies in Baalbek and Bekaa.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah told the crowd:

“I’m addressing you via screen because your love, compassion, and loyalty didn’t need me to be present in person.” “Your elders, scholars, men, women and even your young ones asked me not to be present,” he stated.

In parallel, His Eminence thanked all men, women, adults and young people- who have expressed their loyalty- in face of this great media attack.

“I thank all those who sent me petitions written in blood or ink or those who sent me their grandparents’ or parents’ rifles and all those who sent me honorary shields,” he added, noting that he considers himself as one of them.

The Resistance Leader further hailed the region and its people by saying:

“This is the stronghold of Imam al-Sadr, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, and the Mujahedeen. This is Zahle, Baalbek Hermel, and Bekaa- which will express its identity and loyalty on May 6.”

His Eminence also congratulated Muslims on the birth of hope, “of Imam Mahdi. “May Al-Mighty God accelerate his come after the earth was filled with corruption, starvation and intimidation,” he said.

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the labors on their day.

On the elections, he clarified that “the list in Zahle is formed of political figures and forces. We have only one candidate, so it should not be called Hezbollah list.”

His Eminence underscored that it is not permissible in the elections to use sectarian tension, divide people and incite in seek of a political gain or a parliamentary seat. “This stabs the heart of the region,” he warned.

“Anyone who provokes regional sensitivities serves “Israel”, whether he knows that or not and serves the enemies of Bekaa and South and the enemies of the Resistance,” he emphasized.

Concerning the Baalbek-Hermel region, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the

“Hope and Loyalty list expresses the political identity of the region, its support to the Resistance and its position on national issues.” “The 2nd list in Baalbek-Hermel, supported by the Future Movement and Lebanese Forces locally and Saudi Arabia regionally imposed a battle on us from the first day,” he added.

Slamming the language of tension used by the Future Movement and the Lebanese forces, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that

“They used the speech of late PM Hariri’s blood and today they are using the term of ‘Syrian regime’.”

However, he shed light that their talk about the Syrian regime means that they have recognized that the regime won and that the US-Saudi scheme was toppled in Syria.”

His Eminence went on to say that “some in the 2nd list say that they respect the Resistance but they were nominated to serve the region.”

Amid all these claims, Sayyed Nasrallah wondered:

“What did the Future Movement offer to the region given that they headed the government as well as the ministries of Finance and Services since 1992?” “Services provided by Hezbollah since 1992 were substantial. We call on those who talk about development to compare between the region now and then,” he stressed.

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that the social security is the responsibility of the Lebanese state, adding that Hezbollah has sought to send Lebanese army troops and security forces to the Bekaa region.

“We accepted the current electoral law despite that it will make lose one or more parliamentary seats in Baalbek-Hermel, but it will give the chance for our friends and to many people to be represented,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “the entire region of Baalbek-Hermel is deprived and the Takfiri threat is a danger to all Muslims and Christians.”

Addressing the people in the region, Sayyed Nasrallah asked: “On May 6th, whom will you vote for? For those who defended you, stood with you and offered blood to defend you or those who prevented the army from defending you and supported the armed groups?”

His Eminence noted that some political forces had ties with terrorist organizations that were threatening Bekaa’s residents, explicitly naming the Future Movement and the Lebanese Forces.

In this context, he cautioned that

“today there are those who are ready to pay hundreds of billions of dollars, the Saudi Crown Prince, to fight the resistance and to incite the American and the “Israeli” in face of the Resistance axis.” “Today, the proxy war is coming to an end in the Middle East and may be the US with Saudi Arabia and their allies won’t be silent about their loss in Syria. A new war may start directly with countries who used to run this proxy war. The Resistance needs political protection because of the international and regional conspiracy,” His Eminence unveiled.

To the electoral rally and all voters, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sounding message:

“In supporting and protecting the Resistance, your voices form a firm and decisive responsibility.On 6 May, they will come to say that Hezbollah and Amal Movement have been defeated and that the Resistance’s environment has begun to give up .You shouldn’t give them a chance to continue their lies.” “The victories and achievements for which a very high cost was paid should be protected with your votes,” His Eminence confirmed. “Unfortunately, asphalt has become more expensive than blood,” he lamented, wondering: “What is the benefit of all blessings if citizens were murdered or humiliated?”

In addition, His Eminence went on to say:

“Hezbollah and Amal Movement have not failed to complete their duty of serving the region. We are developing our capabilities.” “Hezbollah came with its Mujahideen from all Lebanese regions. These Eastern outposts witness your martyrs who fell in defending the Bekaa,” he said.

Source: Al-Ahed news



