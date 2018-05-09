Breaking: Syrian military launches new wave of missiles into occupied Golan Heights

By Leith Aboufadel
 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 A.M.) – At approximately 4:05 A.M. (Damascus Time), the Syrian military launched a fresh wave of missiles towards the occupied Golan Heights.

According to a military report, the Syrian missiles reportedly targeted Israeli Army bases around the Golan Heights.

 The fate of these missiles is still unknown.

While the Syrian military is doing the bulk of the work, the Iranian forces in Syria are believed to be participating in these retaliatory strikes against Israel.

