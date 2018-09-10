Sayyed Houthi: Saudi Blocked Peace Talks, Wants Yemen to Be Client State

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 9, 2018

The leader of Houthi Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi on Saturday accused the Saudi-led coalition waging a brutal aggression against Yemen of blocking the Houthi delegation from traveling to UN-hosted peace talks in Geneva.

In a speech broadcast on Yemen’s Beirut-based al-Masirah TV, Sayyed al-Houthi said his movement’s only condition had been to arrive “safely in Geneva.”

“We all know that the talks collapsed because of the obstruction of the national delegation from leaving and traveling to Geneva by the coalition forces,” al-Houthi said.

“Aggressors cannot act as guarantors of our delegates’ safety. The fact is that the US is not happy with peace talks as it has benefited a lot from the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen,” the Ansarullah leader commented.

Ansarullah delegates were reportedly prevented by Saudi Arabia from attending peace negotiations in the Swiss city of Geneva earlier this week.

The revolutionary group accused the Saudis of planning to strand the delegation in Djibouti, where their plane was to make a stop en route to Geneva.

The Saudis were “still refusing to give permission to an Omani plane” to land at the Yemeni capital Sana’a and take the delegation to Geneva, the movement said.

The attempt to hold peace talks was abandoned on Saturday after three days of waiting for the Houthi delegation, but the United Nations envoy vowed to press ahead with diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Sayyed al-Houthi warned in his televised speech that Saudi and its regional allies are seeking to choke off the Yemeni nation through economic pressure.

“The Yemeni nation is going through a difficult economic situation. Enemies are seeking to freeze the Yemeni overseas assets. They want Yemen to be a client state,” Sayyed al-Houthi addressed his supporters on Saturday evening.

Source: Agencies

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, GCC, MBS, MBZ, Saudia, Trump, UAE, UN, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |