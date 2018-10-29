Gilad Atzmon on Sunday Wire Discussing the last Synagogue Shooting

I was interviewed yesterday by Patrick Henningsen/Sunday Wire about the recent synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I offered my view of this tragic event and also allowed myself to offer an alternative view of the current dystopia. Unlike most liberals and so called ‘progressives,’ I see the constant rise in mass shooting events around the globe as a symptom of a radical shift in our human landscape. We are rapidly drifting away from empathy and tolerance. In the discussion I suggested that we better look at the root of that shift and identify the disease instead of focusing on the symptoms.
The interview starts at around 22:30 and is about one hour long,
Related Articles
- Baroness Tonge suggests israeli (apartheid state) actions to blame for ‘reigniting’ hatred against Jewish people
- Pittsburg attack likely deadliest one on Jewish community in US history: ADL
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, anti-semitism, Gilad Atzmon, Identity Politics, jewish identity, Jewish Power, Jewishness, Jews, NGOs, Soros | Tagged: Athens over Jerusalem Model |
Reblogged this on penelopap.