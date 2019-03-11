New Saudi Massacre in Yemen: 20 Women, Children Killed

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

By Staff

Nearly 5 years on the Saudi brutal aggression on Yemen, the Saudi killing machine continues to slaughter civilians amid an international silence.

In a new massacre, two dozen women and a child have been martyred in the latest round of Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Saudi warplanes bombarded residential buildings in Talan village of Kushar district in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah on Sunday afternoon, leaving 20 women and a child dead, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The sources added that the attacks leveled five houses to the ground. Locals were looking for possible survivors under the rubble.

Saudi warplanes also reportedly targeted ambulances, preventing doctors and paramedics from reaching the area.

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement recently said Yemeni women and children are being brutally killed by US and Western-made munitions used in the campaign.

For his part, the adviser of the Human Rights Ministry in Yemen stressed that the crime reflects the defeat of the aggression forces and tools.

“The United Nations organizations must carry its responsibility to investigate the facts and document the crimes of the Saudi aggression in Yemen,” he added.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, Ansarullah, Siege on Yemen, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen, Yemeni Holocaust | Tagged: Mass Starvation, Saudi Aggression |