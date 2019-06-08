BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – A media source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Friday that Syria has not restored relations with Hamas, despite the claims by the Palestinian group’s leader, Ismail Haniyah, earlier this month.

“The stance of Syria on this issue is principled,” the SANA source said, adding

“this stance, in the past, was built on the fact that Hamas was a resistance movement against ‘Israel’, but, later it became clear that it is the blood of Muslim Brotherhood that dominates this movement when it supported the terrorists in Syria and engaged in the scheme that ‘Israel’ wanted.”

The SANA source said that all the news circulated will never change Syria’s attitude towards those who have been rejected by the Syrian people since the beginning of the war.

Haniyah told Sputnik News in an exclusive interview that Hamas had accepted Syria’s view on the opposition groups.

Hamas, who is allied with Iran, cut off relations with Syria in 2012 after their then leader, Khaled Mesha’al, abruptly left Damascus for Qatar.

Upon his arrival in Qatar, Mesha’al heavily criticized Damascus and adopted Doha’s narrative on the Syrian conflict.

Since then, Syria and Hamas have had strained relations, with the former shifting their primary support for the Palestinian people to groups like the PFLP, PFLP-GC, PIJ, DFLP, and Fatah Al-Intifada.

يونيو 8, 2019

علّق مصدر حكومي سوري على الشائعات المتداولة حول عودة العلاقات بين دمشق وحركة «حماس» الفلسطينية، وكشف أن الموقف السوري من الحركة لن يتغيّر وذلك بسبب دعمها للإرهابيين في سورية.

ونقلت وكالة «سانا» عن مصدر إعلامي أن «لا صحة لكل ما تتم إشاعته ونشره من تصريحات حول عودة أي علاقات مع حركة حماس».

وقال المصدر إن «موقف سورية من هذا الموضوع موقف مبدئي بُني في السابق على أن حماس حركة مقاومة ضد الكيان الصهيوني إلا أنه تبين لاحقاً أن الدم الإخواني هو الغالب لدى هذه الحركة عندما دعمت الإرهابيين في سورية وسارت في المخطط نفسه الذي أرادته «إسرائيل».

ولفت المصدر إلى أن موقف سورية لم ولن يتغير من هؤلاء «الذين لفظهم الشعب السوري منذ بداية الحرب ولا يزال».

وكانت صفحات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في سورية ضجت في الآونة الأخيرة بين مؤيد ومعارض بعد إشاعات حول احتمال عودة العلاقات بين الحكومة السورية وحركة «حماس»، حيث رأى المؤيدون للفكرة بأن احتضان «حماس» من قبل دمشق سوف يعزّز محور المقاومة بينما اعتبر الكثير من المثقفين والمتابعين السوريين أن «حماس» وقفت مع التنظيمات الإرهابية التي حاربت الجيش السوري وأنها تنظيم متشدّد أرسل بعض مقاتليه إلى سورية للقتال بجانب التنظيمات الإرهابية ضد الدولة السورية.

