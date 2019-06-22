Yemeni Forces Take Military Base in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN (FNA)- The Yemeni Army and Ansarullah Popular Forces captured a military base in Jizan province Southwest of Saudi Arabia.

The Anasrallah Resistance Movement announced last night that its Popular Forces in a joint military operation with the Yemeni Army seized control over a military base of the Saudi-led coalition against the poor country in Saudi Arabia’s Southwestern province of Jizan.

In another development on Friday, the forces of the Saudi-Emirati coalition who intended to cross the border into Yemen through the Saudi province of Najran were ambushed and repelled. The ambush inflicted heavy casualties on Saudi-Emirati forces with scores of deaths and injuries.

Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported that the Saudi-Emirati forces were supported by the coalition’s jet fighters but Yemeni artillery units and snipers overpowered the aggressors.

Saudi Arabia has been striking Yemen since March 2015 to restore power to fugitive president Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh. The Saudi-led aggression has so far killed more than 20,000 Yemenis, including hundreds of women and children. Despite Riyadh’s claims that it is bombing the positions of the Ansarullah fighters, Saudi bombers are flattening residential areas and civilian infrastructures.

Yemen is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis with more than 22 million people in need and is seeing a spike in needs, fueled by ongoing conflict, a collapsing economy and diminished social services and livelihoods. The blockade on Yemen has smothered humanitarian deliveries of food and medicine to the import-dependent state.

The UN has repeatedly criticized the Saudi-UAE-led military coalition’s bombing campaign and placed it on a blacklist of child rights violators last year.

A UN panel has also compiled a detailed report of civilian casualties caused by the Saudi military and its allies during their war against Yemen, saying the Riyadh-led coalition has used precision-guided munitions in its raids on civilian targets.

