Sayyed Nasrallah: We Respect Our Allies, Palestinian Workers Unlike Other Foreign Workers

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al Manar

July 26, 2019

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech Friday on the 31rst anniversary of Jihad Al-Binaa establishment, in which he portrayed the significant role of the foundation in reconstructing the wrecks resulting from the assaults waged against Lebanon.

His eminence stressed that since its emergence, in addition to the military work, Hezbollah has been concerned about the political, cultural, and healthcare aspects, and all these factions have cooperated together to achieve year 2000’s victory.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that everything Jihad Al-Binaa offered before year 2000 was from Iranian donations.

He added that “after 2006 war was over and people returned to their homes, regional powers along with Israel wagered that victory will turn into defeat after the supporters of the resistance see all that destruction. Meanwhile, before the war was over the reconstruction plan which Jihad Al-Binaa led was made.

“As soon as the war was over damaged homes were being repaired and wrecks of destroyed homes were removed and within two weeks everyone who lost his house had a place to reside in, while the whole reconstruction project was fully implemented in five years,” he said. His eminence noted that “as a step taken to fight the desertification phenomenon, Jihad al-Binaa also planted over 10 million trees,” and he called upon people to hold their national and environmental responsibility and preserve every plant.

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah tackled the foreign employment in Lebanon file, emphasizing that “there is a difference between a foreign worker and a Palestinian worker, while the first can return to his country and work there, the Palestinian doesn’t have a country to return to because his country is occupied and he is connected to a greater cause”.

Hezbollah secretary general stressed that while many things in Lebanon are two faced, Hezbollah isn’t, insisting that “some people portray Hezbollah as the leader of all the governmental foundations which is the biggest lie in the history of Lebanon”.

“Whoever claims that aims to hold Hezbollah accountable of the current situation and incite the US and other countries against Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed, pointing out that “our political opponents have a misconception about our relation with our allies, we deal with them with all respect and we don’t impose anything on them. While you might take advantage of your allies, we treat our allies with dignity and respect…”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah tackled Kabreshmoun incident in which Lebanese Minister Saleh Al-Ghreeb’s convoy was attacked and two of his bodyguards were killed.

“Our ally is the victim and the incident could have triggered civil peace and Hezbollah declared its support for Party Leader Talal Erslan (party which Ghareeb belongs to) without pressuring anyone, in contrast people started claiming that Erslan is a tool for Hezbollah against other powers,” he stated, asserting that “this is insulting for us and it is all fallacies and forgery.”

“PM Hariri called for postponing the cabinet meeting instead of holding it in its time. A big problem took place, so why disparage the killing of someone? On this file I say: We treat our allies with respect, and if we have a problem with anyone we face him with it. We don’t hide behind our allies. We are neither weak nor cowards. We call for dialogue between the leaders of the Druze sect and support holding a cabinet meeting as soon as possible to discuss that incident.”

Finally, concerning the Zionist delegate’s claims about Hezbollah using the Lebanese port to move weapons into Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that these are false claims that aim to impose control on the port and airport.”

He stressed that this is a national responsibility and the port must not be exposed due to these claims, concluding that “the only thing that worries Israel in the Security Coordination, and this weapon is in the hand of the Palestinian Authority and it should use it to halt Israel’s destruction of houses.”

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Nasrallah, Palestine, Zionist entity | Tagged: Israeli Wars On Lebanon, Jihad Al-Binaa, PA security coordination with enemy |