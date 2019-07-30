Hezbollah Missiles Will Lay Heavy Siege to ‘Israel’ during Upcoming War: Zionist Analysts
July 29, 2019
The Zionist media outlets continued assessing the dimensions of the potential military confrontation with Hezbollah, highlighting the destructive capabilities of the resistance group’s missile arsenal.
The Israeli analysts stressed that the ‘home front’ is unable to cope with the rocket fire which will cause massive destruction across the entity, adding that ‘Israel’ will be besieged as airports and seaports will be struck.
The analysts added that the Lebanese can be more steadfast than the Israelis who will lose the main services (electricity, internet, …) during any upcoming war because of Hezbollah rockets, stressing that the ZIonist anti-missile systems are unable to cope with this threat.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
