Five Years of War: Yemeni Resistance Vows More Painful Attacks as World’s Bloodiest Record Keeps Claiming Innocents

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Translated by Staff

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree wrapped up five years of steadfastness amid the brutal Saudi war on Yemen.

In his press conference held on Monday, Saree stressed that those who were weak in the eyes of everyone has turned stronger. “Our Yemeni people affirmed that any future confrontation won’t end without achieving independence.”

Noting that the Yemeni Armed Forces have been subject to destruction and defragmentation conspiracies, Saree stressed that they managed to confront the fierce hostile attack, praising the popular embracement and the major role of tribes that contributed to the success of the confrontations with the available capabilities.

“Our forces didn’t respond to the Saudi-American aggression along a period of 40 days, whose title was strategic patience,” Saree noted, affirming that “we weren’t broken, we didn’t submit although most of the world nations expected that we would.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman further praised that the enemy’s confessions regarding the size of aerial spy and combat sorties of its air forces indicate its failure in pushing us them to surrender.

“The steadfast Yemen didn’t submit despite the fierce attack and the huge number of strikes that exceed any numbers in other wars,” he stressed.

Saree detailed the numbers by saying that the Yemeni resistance has observed 257882 strikes until March 14: “Yemen has been the most exposed country to airstrikes along the history of wars.” He further warned that the criminal record of the Saudi-US-led coalition of aggression against Yemen will remain a stain of shame to humanity, adding that the blood of Yemeni people will chase the criminal heads of states.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces managed to carry out wide-scale and qualitative military operations, imposing new equations in the battlefield,” Saree said, adding that the most important results of those operations were represented in the liberation of large-scale fronts such as in Nihm, al-Jawf, Ma’rib, al-Dhale’ and other border frontlines.

Among the qualitative operations carried by the Yemeni Armed Forces were the “Operation Strategic Deterrence” carried out by the Rocketry Force and the Propelled Air Force, not to mention other documented but unannounced qualitative operations that might be unveiled later if necessary, Saree stated.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, according to what was uncovered in the conference, carried out more than 5278 offensives, of which 1686 offensives were carried out in 2019. They confronted and thwarted 5426 offensive attempts and infiltration of the aggression forces and their mercenaries.

As for the Rocketry Force, it launched more than 1067 ballistic missiles on several targets belonging to the coalition of aggression inside and outside Yemen. In addition to that, more than 410 ballistic missiles were launched at vital military targets in the Saudi and Emirati depths.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces successfully tested new missile systems that will be uncovered soon, Saree told the conference, adding that among the most prominent developed missile systems are Qaher, Burkan, Badr, winged Quds-1, Nakal, Qassem and Zolfiqar.

Relatively, among the most prominent operations carried out by the Propelled Air Force, Saree stated the three versions of “Operation Balance of Deterrence”, “Operation Ninth of Ramadhan” and “Operation al-Mocha.”

Until the moment, meanwhile, the Propelled Air Force has carried out in 2020 more than 160 operations, 37 of which are reconnaissance missions. 66 operations were carried out in the Saudi depth, while 94 operations against hostile targets inside Yemen.

The Yemeni Air Defenses, meanwhile, carried out since the beginning of the aggression more than 721 operations either shooting down drones, or confronting them and forcing them out of the Yemeni airspace. More than 371 drones belonging to the coalition were shot down, 53 of which were fighter jets, helicopters and apaches, while 318 were spy drones.

Saree further unveiled that new air defense systems have been deployed in the battlefield, while developing other systems is in progress to be more effective when used.

Relatively, the Naval Forces and the Coastal Defense Forces have carried out more than 29 qualitative operations that targeted the aggression’s ships, warships, frigates and boats. Several ships that violated the Yemeni regional waters were also seized.

Moreover, Snipers Unit carried out thousands of sniping missions along the line of confrontation with the enemy and its tools.

The Engineering Unit also managed to carry out 450 operations in 2020, in which more than 8487 tanks, armored vehicle, troop carriers, bulldozers belonging to the aggression forces were either destroyed or crashed. Saree noted that most of the Engineering Unit’s operations are documented.

Saree stated also that the military confrontations have left huge humanitarian losses among the aggression’s forces and their mercenaries from different nationalities, in which the Saudi-Emirati sides of the aggression were forced to finance huge amounts of weapons under deals worth billions of dollars.

Talking numbers, Saree said that more than 10,000 Saudi soldiers and officers were killed or injured, and more than 1240 members of the Emirati Army were also either killed or injured. The coalition of aggression, Saree went on to say, suffered from grave losses in the past year, which include 22,000 members who were either killed or injured.

Relatively, he continued that the dereliction of the countries forming the coalition of aggression has led to an increase in the number of injuries among its mercenaries. Saree, however, offered the Yemeni resistance’s help, a sign that reflects religious and ethical manners.

Elsewhere, Saree noted that the Yemeni Armed Forces damaged the Saudi oil sector in particular as well as other vital sectors.

The Yemeni Armed Forces hailed the prominent role of the Yemeni tribes and highly appreciated the popular embracement around their resistance fighters: “Yemen, which you expected will be defeated and will surrender within weeks didn’t submit and will never do.”

Saree further threatened the countries forming the coalition of aggression, telling them they should expect more qualitative operations that won’t stop unless the aggression comes to an end and the siege is lifted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also affirmed possession of a strategic stockpile of the weapons of deterrence, atop of which are the ballistic missiles. Saree finally vowed that the sixth year of Yemeni steadfastness will be tougher and more painful than ever before.

“The countries forming the coalition of aggression should take our warnings seriously as our new missile systems are more advanced and stronger on the level of their destructive power, as well as more qualified and more precise in hitting their targets,” Saree concluded.

As the brutal Saudi-led war on Yemen enters its sixth year, it is worth noting that the aggression has killed thousands of Yemenis, displaced millions and left 24.1 million — more than two-thirds of the Yemeni population — in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project [ACLED], a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: American Aggression, Ansarullah, Saudi Aggression, Strike On Aramco, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |