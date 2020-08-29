Zionists Got Talent? Resistance Spots ‘Weak Performance’ Along Lebanese Border

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

The ‘Israeli’ military owes whoever came up with this ‘genius’ thought a prize!

Hezbollah’s military media spotted the latest worth-mocking achievement the ‘Israeli’ occupation military has scored along the occupied Palestinian border with Lebanon.

It seems that the nightmare stalking the ‘Israeli’ establishment’s existence started looping into a continuous show. The anticipated Hezbollah retaliation to the ‘Israeli’ assassination of one of its fighters in Syria is more of which turning into a Hezbollahmania.

Added to its one year-old using of mannequins inside an ‘Israeli’ military vehicle to pretend that its soldiers are watching along the South Lebanon border, the enemy fixed a soldier-like robot in an exposed attempt to allure the resistance to a military action, that perhaps it wanted to try if it serves as the much awaited anytime possible offensive.

Poor Zionists! Maybe their fear has turned into a sickness. Sometime they imagine ghosts and start a war with their own personnel, and they think that the resistance is shallow enough to mistake a goal to another.

The satirical performance the ‘Israeli’ military presented -entre nous- will make the viewer laugh out loud. It is recommended to replay it time and again.

‘Israel’s’ sickness, pretending that it is undefeatable, had pushed it so far to commit embarrassing and unfixable actions. It, however, has been viewed in all levels as an icon of defeat and failure. It actually doesn’t even master performing in a sketch it already authored, or at the best case, wanted.

The question now is what would come next? Would the Zionists’ talent improve or they will -most probably- lose the final show?

