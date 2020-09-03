Report Says Bahrain to Announce Normalization with ‘Israel’ In Nearest Future. Who’s Next?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Bahrain is expected to become the next Gulf kingdom to formally and shamelessly normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity, a Zionist official told Kan public broadcaster Wednesday.

According to the report, the kingdom is expected to announce its bold move after an accord between the Zionist regime and the United Arab Emirates has been signed.

The official was cited as saying that Washington seeks to host the ceremony where the Tel Aviv regime and Abu Dhabi will sign a treaty formalizing their diplomatic ties in mid-September.

The US is said to be pushing for the accord to be signed before the Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year holidays, which begin on September 18.

Unashamed with all ‘Israeli’ war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian lands, Bahrain is pushing for the process to speed up as well after long-running talks on the prospect.

Bahrain was one of the countries that US State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited during his recent Middle East tour centered on the ‘Israeli’-UAE normalization.

At the time, it claimed that it rejects normalizing ties with the Zionist entity as it informed Pompeo that it remained committed to a so-called two-state solution and backed the Arab ‘Peace’ Initiative — a plan that, among other items, vows normalization between ‘Israel’ and Muslim nations once a Palestinian state with a capital in East al-Quds has been established.

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Bahrain, Dictatorship, UAE | Tagged: Arab initiative, Arab liars, Arab Zionists, Israeli Crimes, Normalization with Israel, Pompeo, Zionist entity |