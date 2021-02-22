Al-Manar TV Channel, Al-Nour Radio Station Lament Al-Naqqash Death: He Disappeared amid Bad Need for His Revolutionary Vision

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Lebanese Communication Group (Al-Manar TV Channel and Al-Nour Radio Station) on Monday mourned the Lebanese and Arab struggler, Anis Al-Naqqash, who sculpted his name on the way to Palestine and defended its flag.

In a statement, the Lebanese Communication Group maintained that Al-Naqqash was the voice of right in face of oppression, adding that he passed away amid a bad need for his revolutionary vision necessary to confront the normalization and Arab disgrace campaigns.

The Lebanese Communication Group lamented Al-Naqqash as a companion of its voice and image that conveys and defends the causes of the oppressed, especially that of Palestine,offering deep condolences to his family and lovers and asking Holy God to grant him His Mercy along with the righteous martyrs and mujahidin (fighters).

Born on 1951, Al-Naqqash joined the ranks of Fatah movement in 1968. He was tasked with several missions in Lebanon, occupied territories and Europe as well. He played vital role in coordination between Palestinian revolution and revolution in Iran.

Al-Naqqash was among the first operatives who formed the Lebanese resistance against Israeli occupation in 1978. He witnessed the Lebanese civil war and documented its behind-the-scenes events.

In 1980, he was accused for being involved in a failed assassination attempt on the last Prime Minister of Iran under Pahlavi monarchy, Shapour Bakhtiar, in a court in Paris and was sentenced to life in prison. Al-Naqqash was freed on 27 July 1990, after being pardoned by President François Mitterrand.

He is well known for being a pro-resistance political analyst who opposes Western-backed Arab regimes. In the last years, he had run Beirut-based Al-Aman Network for Studies and Researches.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

–

Hezbollah Mourns Al-Naqqash: He Defended Palestinian Cause, Lebanese Resistance, Islamic Republic and Syria

February 22, 2021

Hezbollah mourned on Monday the mujahid, thinker, and major researcher Mr. Anis Al-Naqqash, who died on the same day of coronavirus, offering deep condolences to his family. friends and lovers and asking Holy God to grant him His Mercy along with the righteous martyrs.

In a statement, Al-Naqqash was one of the most important thinkers and researchers in our region and presented numerous researches and strategic studies, which enhanced the comprehensive confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

The statement mentioned that Al-Naqqash, spent long years of his life as a resistance fighter and carried the Palestinian cause in his heart and mind, mobilizing the free people everywhere to support it and defend its oppressed people.

He also defended forcefully the “honorable” resistance in Lebanon and its political ans well as military choices in various local and international forums, according to Hezbollah statement, which added that Al-Naqqash supported the Islamic Republic of Iran in face of the aggression and blockade and defended its values.

The statement, moreover, indicated that Al-Naqqash confronted the conspiracies which were devised in the context of the global terrorist war on Syria.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)

