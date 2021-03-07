Ansar Allah’s “Concerning” Success In Operations Against Riyadh

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemen’s Ansar Allah are on the offensive on Marib city, once again. The Saudi-led coalition is struggling.

The Houthis, as Ansar Allah, are colloquially known, reportedly captured 10 out of 14 districts of the region in their latest push on March 4th.

The Houthi government deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi said that apart from the significant central district of Marib city, every other significant location was under their control. A key strategic location, home to one of the largest oil infrastructures in Yemen, Marib has seen intensified fighting and a renewed military offensive. It is also the last Saudi stronghold in the relatively calm area of Central Yemen. If entirely lost by the Saudi-led coalition, the city would allow the Houthis to carry out even more attacks on targets within the Kingdom’s borders.

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have continued bombarding Houthi positions, according to Houthi media. These manage to impede the swift movement of forces, but haven’t deterred the offensive. As it usually happens when the Houthis get the upper hand anywhere in Yemen, the so-called Western world begins yelling “foul”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres immediately said that widespread fighting could lead to the displacement of thousands. He called on Ansar Allah to halt their offensive on every front, and primarily on Marib. No calls for the Saudi-led coalition to stop their airstrikes or continuous ceasefire violations in al-Hudaydah were made.

In addition to Marib City, the Houthis struck behind enemy lines. This included two attacks.

The first one targeted the King Khalid Air Base in the southern Saudi province with a Qasef-2K suicide drone. It was reportedly successful. Ansar Allah claimed to have had fired a cross-border missile and struck a Saudi Aramco facility in the Read Sea city of Jeddah.

According to the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, the attack took place at dawn on March 4th, and was carried out with a Quds-2 winged missile. It reportedly struck its target.

Riyadh has not admitted either of the attacks, and there are no other details. The UN also said it has received unconfirmed reports.

The Axis of Resistance appears to be really pushing its enemies back, with 4 US convoys being targeted in the same day in Iraq, and Israel having a lull in its activity in recent days.

Tel Aviv accused Iran of carrying out an “eco-terrorism” attack by spilling oil in the Mediterranean Sea. There are concerns that a large-scale, heavy retaliation is coming. Time will only show if a response will really come and in what form it will be.

Currently, the Houthis are pushing successfully and the US is suffering for its attack on the Iraqi-Syriain border, and Israel is plotting its next move.

