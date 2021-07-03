Yemeni People Reject Call For ‘Peace’ With Those Killing Them – Ansarullah Official

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi reacted to the latest remarks by US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking about ongoing clashes in the country’s strategic central province of Marib, emphasizing that Yemeni people dismiss the call for peace with parties that are targeting and killing them on a daily basis.

“Yemeni people hate siege, attacks by the Saudi-led coalition and their mercenaries, as well as the call for peace with aggressors who are killing them every day,” al-Houthi wrote in a series of posts published on his Twitter page late on Thursday.

He added, “The United States is negotiating with and supporting al-Qaeda and Daesh [Arabic for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] worldwide. This is while it expresses concern over the Yemeni nation’s campaign and struggle against these terrorists.”

“The hatred for America will end as soon as its aggression stops, the siege is lifted and the occupation of Yemen halts. This is what the Leader of Ansarullah movement [Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi] has long been demanding,” Houthi pointed out.

“Why doesn’t the United States stop selling its weapons to those waging aggression against Yemen? The main reason is its insistence to prolong the war and occupy Yemen,” the Ansarullah official noted.

Earlier in the day, Lenderking said there was a need to pressure Yemeni Ansarullah fighters into stopping their attacks on Marib.

The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price also told a press briefing that Washington is “beyond fed up” with retaliatory attacks by Yemeni army forces and their allies.

Houthi’s remarks come as all efforts by the United Nations and collective action at the international level for establishing peace and ending the imposed war have failed.

The Yemenis say the Saudi-led aggressors have to end all their attacks against Yemen, take out all their forces, end an all-out siege that they have been imposing on the Arab country, and compensate the victims before entering any peace process.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The Saudi war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. The war has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the Arab country.

