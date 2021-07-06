Sayyed Nasrallah Asks Lebanese Statesmen Rejecting Eastern Economic Offers for Fear of US Sanctions: Why Don’t You Make Sacrifices for Sake of Lebanon?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 5, 2021

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that the US sanctions and pressures on Lebanon aim at pushing the Lebanese to concentrate on their living conditions away from all their responsibilities towards the conflict with the Israeli enemy.

“Although it is s a tough and complicated task, we have to focus on the both tracks (addressing the internal crisis and assuming the responsibilities towards the conflict with the Zionist enemy),” Sayyed Nasrallah maintained.

Addressing the opening session of the conference held to discuss the renovation of the media rhetoric and administering the confrontation, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the US policy in the Middle East has been based on stirring internal sedition in the countries which belong to the axis of resistance and besieging them economically in order to let their people on their daily-life concerns, not the strategic ones.

“They have relatively succeeded.”

Hezbollah Secretary General pointed out that the governmental deadlock in Lebanon is caused by the Constitutional flaws, attributed the socioeconomic crisis in Lebanon to the US siege which prevents any country from aiding Lebanon, state corruption, money embezzlement, and the monopoly phenomenon.

Sayyed Nasrallah also blamed some citizens whose hasty actions at the gas stations help the enemy ti achieve its goal, wondering about the causes which push them to open fire at such popular places.

Hezbollah leader asked the US allies in Lebanon, “Isn’t it the USA that prevents all countries from helping Lebanon in order to secure its own interests and serve those of ‘Israel’, regarding the naturalization of the Palestinian refugees and plunder of the Lebanese oil resources, and threatens to impose sanctions on the Lebanese officials if they approve economic deals with any Eastern country, including China and others?”

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned that Lebanon has major chances to cope with the socioeconomic crisis, adding that Russian and Chinese firms have offered the Lebanese authorities several investments.

Lebanese officials have rejected all those offers for fear of the US sanctions, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who asked those official, “Does not saving Lebanon from the socioeconomic crisis deserve some sacrifices?”

In this concern, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled the human sacrifices made by all the factions of the Lebanese resistance in order liberate the nation from the Israeli occupation.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the US ambassador to Lebanon sheds crocodile tears and deceives the Lebanese by providing some masks, noting that Washington has been the main supporter of the corrupts and money embezzlers in Lebanon.

Indicating that the US administration has been adopting the same policy against Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that Caesar Act has banned all the countries from investing in Syria reconstruction.

“Even Syria allies dd not dare to start such investments.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the US policy aims at instigating the Lebanese people, especially the resistance supporters, against the resistance itself, calling for patience, sacrifice, and perseverance.

Regarding the Lebanese cabinet formation, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the upcoming days will witness several meeting and developments.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah rejection of any attempt to politicize the investigation into Beirut Port blast, repeating his call on the judiciary to announce the outcomes of the probe.

Sayyed Nasrakllah considered that leaking the subpoena issued against a number of Lebanese politicians politicizes the investigations, underling the importance of adopting unified criteria in this regard.

The Conference

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah highlighted the importance of the held conference and its outcomes to support the media warfare against the enemy, hailing the efforts of the conferees and the organizers.

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the role of media in the overall confrontation against the Zionist enemy, underscoring the importance of renovating the content and form of the media rhetoric in order to follow up the military, security, and political developments witnessed in our and the enemy’s arenas.

Hezbollah Chief said that “there is a bad need for renovating the media rhetoric due to the stormy developments witnessed in the region, including the loss of Palestine, the steadfastness of the axis of resistance for 10 years in face of the sedition plot which cost a large number of martyrs and injuries as well as much sacrifices, and the victory gained by the Palestinian resistance over the Israeli enemy in “Al-Quds Sword” battle with its new formulas of deterrence whose repercussions are still ongoing”.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the resistance media must address its audience about the US hegemony in the region and the Israeli occupation of Palestine, Golan Heights, Shebaa Farms, KfarShuba Hills, and the Lebanese part of Al-Ghajar town.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the US hegemony in the region is based on plundering the region’s resources, preventing its peoples from deciding their destiny, turning the regional armies into dead bodies, and sustaining the survival of the Zionist entity.

It is impossible to liberate Palestine without confronting the US hegemony in the region which supports the usurping entity as well as the allied regimes, according to Sayyed Nasrtallah who recalled how the Israeli officials pleaded the US support to the ‘Iron Dome’ just 12 days after the start of “Al-Quds Sword” battle.

“US military presence in Iraq is a mere occupation despite Washington’s claim of deploying troops there upon the request of the Iraqi government.”

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the resistance media is characterized by honesty which has contributed ti its accumulated credibility, adding that the enemy’s public trusts the resistance media outlets more than Israeli ones.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the resistance makes realistic promises in light of its capabilities and circumstances, mentioning how the Lebanese resistance kept its promise to liberate Southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation in 2000 and the Lebanese prisoners held by the Zionist enemy.

“The Palestinian resistance also kept the liberation of hostages as a top priority and imposed, during ‘Al-Quds Sword’ battle, a new formula on the Zionist enemy, which has made Al-Quds closer than ever to liberation.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that when the Resistance vows to obliterate ‘Israel’ and regain Palestine’ , it relies on established facts, not dreams.

Hezbollah Leader pointed out that the audience of the resistance media is diverse with respect to its intellectual, ideological, national and backgrounds, yet gets unified in support of Al-Quds, Palestine and the rights of the Palestinians against the Zionist oppressors.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that these grassroots interact with the resistance media to the extent of vowing sacrifices despite losing children and properties.

Hezbollah Secretary General indicated that the capabilities of the resistance media have developed remarkably, noting that this media has contributed directly to the field victories gained by the axis of resistance by relying on facts, studies and researches.

“Resistance media must rely also on objective realities in a way that acknowledges the strengths of the enemy and utilizes its weaknesses,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Resistance media reflects the field victories gained by power and does not recite poems to over lament defeats .”

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the US seizure of websites which belong to the resistance media indicates their vital role, calling on the resistance media outlets to cooperate, exchange expertise and utilize the social media platforms to pervade their message, “just as what happened during ‘Al-Quds Sword’ battle”.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the Gulf media has been involved in distorting the image of the resistance groups in the region by naming the mujahidin (fighters) as Iran ‘tails’ and highlighting the losses the Palestinians in Gaza and the socioeconomic crises in the region.

Resistance media must confidently face the slander and hypocrisy promoted by the enemy media which tries to distort the image of the resistance and undermine its victories

Sayyed Nasrallah called on the conferees and all the media professionals, who belong to the axis of resistance, to exert extra efforts in order to consecrate the new regional formula aimed at protecting Al-Quds, adding that when the Zionists know that any threat to Al-Quds will cause a regional war, they will reconsider their calculations and remain deterred.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

