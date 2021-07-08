Khamenei on Demise of Jebril: He Spent his Life Fighting for His People

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 8, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei offers his condolences on the demise of Palestinian freedom fighter Ahmad Jebril.

Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Ahmad Jibril

Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei has offered his condolences on the demise of Palestinian freedom fighter Ahmad Jebril.

He called the leader of the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC) a “brave person”, “who spent his life fighting for his occupied homeland and his oppressed people.”

The Secretary General of the PFLP-GC passed away on Tuesday, in a hospital in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

I offer my condolences on the demise of the untiring fighter Mr. Ahmad Jebril, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to the Palestinians, all those active in the Palestinians’ struggles, all members of the Resistance in W Asia, & his survivors. pic.twitter.com/FmcGD3Ph1f— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 8, 2021

Mr. Ahmad Jebril was a brave, hardworking person, who spent his life fighting for his occupied homeland and his oppressed people. I ask God to bestow great reward upon him, and I ask for God’s mercy and forgiveness for him.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 8, 2021

Quds Force Leader Esmail Qaani offered his condolences in the death of Palestinian leader Ahmad Jibril, calling him “one of the founders of the Axis of Resistance, who always believed that the Resistance’s rifle would bring back Palestine.”

IRGC’s Quds Force Leader Esmail Qaani

General Esmail Qaani said that the late Ahmad Jibril “formed through his personality and march a complete model in building the ‘resistant’ character.”

He added: Al-Quds, and the liberation of all of Palestine were always Abou Jihad’s compass, from whose direction he never veered.”

Commenting on his struggle and the difficulties he had to endure for the Resistance, he said that “despite all the temptations and intimidations he faced, he always believed that the Resistance’s rifle would bring back Palestine.”

Qaani spoke highly of Jibril, declaring that “he was one of the founders of the Axis of Resistance, placing all of his energy in its service, staying true to the blood of the martyrs.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, had eulogized its Secretary General, Ahmad Jibril (Abou Jihad), who passed away on Wednesday in a hospital in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

