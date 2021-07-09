Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 8, 2021

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the Resistance in Lebanon provided the Palestinian resistance factions with decisive intelligence reports during “Al-Quds Sword” battle, adding that this informational coordination changed the course of the confrontation with the Israeli enemy.

Sheikh Qassem told Al-Mayadeen TV Channel that the intelligence reports Hezbollah provided the Palestinian resistance with exposed the Zionist tricky announcement about launching a ground offensive.

It is worth noting that this is the first time Hezbollah officially announces this coordination with the Palestinian resistance during “Al-Quds Sword” battle.

The editor-in-chief of the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, Ibrahim Al-Amin, said during an interview with Al-Manar TV Channel on May 28 that Hezbollah, IRGC, and Hamas established a chamber of military operations in Beirut during the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Al-Amin added that officers from Hezbollah, IRGC, and Hamas coordinated the military confrontation in Gaza, adding that the Commander of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force, General Esmail Qaani, visited Lebanon twice to attend the chamber meetings.

Hezbollah transmitted weaponry and ammunition to Gaza and moved a number of Palestinian Resistance officers out of the Strip during the aggression, according to Al-Amin.

Al-Amin noted that the Islamic Resistance also provided the Palestinian factions with the needed data about the movements of the Israeli occupation military, which frustrated the enemy’s plot to ambush the Palestinian fighters near Gaza border, adding that drones were employed to reach this goal.

On May 10, 2021, the Palestinian resistance waged its battle against the Israeli enemy in response to the Zionist attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosue and plots to expel the Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Al-Quds, firing thousands of missiles at the Zionist settlements in most of the Palestinian cities and inflicting heavy losses upon the Zionists. The Zionist enemy insisted on its violations and launched an aggression on Gaza, killing 232 of its civilians and injuring around 1900 others. After an 11-day confrontation, the Palestinian resistance managed to defeat the Zionist aggression and provide Al-Quds City and its sanctities with a considerable protection from the Israeli attacks and violations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Iran, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: Axis of Resistance, “Sword of al-Quds”, Gaza, Hamas, Ibrahim al-Amin, Ismail Qaani, Zionist entity |