Sayyed Nasrallah Offers Condolences For PFLP, Family on Palestinian Leader Ahmad Jibril’s Demise

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 08, 2021

By Staff

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem called the family of prominent Palestinian Leader, Ahmad Jibril, to express condolences of Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Jibril’s demise.

Sheikh Qassem also called Deputy Secretary General of the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] – General Command, to offer condolences on Sayyed Nasrallah’s behalf to the leadership of the Palestinian movement and its fighters on the passing away of the prominent late leader.

Hailing Jibril as a leader on the path of liberating Palestine, Sheikh Qassem prayed that Allah may have mercy on his soul, and help his family and lovers in Palestine and the Arab and Muslim world to fulfill his dream of liberating al-Quds and Palestine.

Jibril, the head and founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, died of an illness on Wednesday, at the age of 83 in a hospital in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Source: Al Mayadeen

The Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, mourns the late Palestinian leader Ahmad Jibril in an official statement.



Hezbollah offered “the striving Palestinian people its deep condolences and its jihadi factions,” as well as the leadership and members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command over the death of the great Palestinian leader and the resistance fighter Ahmad “Abu Jihad” Jibril on Wednesday, 7th of July.

Hezbollah issued a statement saying, “Jibril’s life was full of resistance, struggle (or jihad, as it is called), redemption, and sacrifice on the road to Palestine,” adding, “He spent his life moving between battlefields and battlegrounds, believing in the continuous struggle as the only path to liberation, being steadfast on righteousness – unwavering and unmoving – believing in the unity of all resistance fighters and Jihadis on all fronts, characterized with fierce determination, high morale, and heroic bravery – [these are all] sublime characteristics that put him in his rightful place in the history of Palestine and the region.”

Hezbollah considered that “The Palestinian people have lost a high stature of honor and redemption. We hope that our nation and our Palestinian people follow through his footsteps on the path of liberation, resistance, and victory.”

This afternoon, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command announced the death of its Secretary-General, Ahmad “Abu Jihad” Jibril, who passed away Wednesday in a hospital in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Ahmed Jibril, a Palestinian leader born in 1938, founded the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, because of his belief in the “armed struggle to liberate Palestine.”

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Palestine | Tagged: Ahmad Jibril, Nasrallah, Palestinian Resistance, Palestinian Unity, PFLP G.Command, Sheikh Naim Qasem |